Arizona and Wyoming are the latest to get in on the offseason scheduling news.

Both Arizona and Wyoming announced earlier this week that they have agreed to a future home-and-home series between the football programs. The Cowboys will make the trek to Tucson on Sept. 14, 2030. On Sept. 17, 2033, the Wildcats head to Laramie for the finale of the series.

Arizona and Wyoming last met in 1977, a 13-12 win. The Wildcats lead the all-time series 12-10.

The two schools are actually former conference rivals, which is where most of the games in the series were played. The Cowboys and Wildcats were both founding members of the WAC, and played each other every year from 1962-77. In 1978, Arizona left to join what became the Pac-10 with the addition of Arizona State from the WAC as well.

Courtesy of the Wyoming sports information department, there’s also this little tidbit:

Wyoming has played in Tucson three times since 1977 but they didn’t face the Arizona Wildcats in any of those three games. All three appearances were in bowl games. UW finished a very successful season in 2019 in Tucson, capturing the NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl with a convincing 38-17 win over Georgia State. In 1993, Wyoming lost to Kansas State, 52-17, in the Copper Bowl, and in 1990 the Pokes lost a heartbreaker to California in the Copper Bowl by a score of 17-15.

In addition to the Wyoming series, Arizona also announced a 2025 game against Weber State. The Pac-12 program and FCS school have never faced one another in football.