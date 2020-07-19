The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 19, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh: Michigan close to scheduling football game overseas

THE SYNOPSIS: Michigan fans: Can we win games in the United States first? Especially against our hated rival?

2018

THE HEADLINE: Dabo Swinney undecided on Clemson starting QB

THE SYNOPSIS: Trevor Lawrence or Kelly Bryant? Bryant began the 2018 season as the starter. Then lost his job to the then-true freshman Lawrence a couple of weeks in. Bryant then transferred to Missouri in December of that year.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Tommy Tuberville to join ESPN roster of college football analysts

THE SYNOPSIS: Three years later, the former Auburn head coach is the favorite to become a United States Senator from the great state of Alabama.

2016

THE HEADLINE: It’s a go: Big 12 to pursue expansion

THE SYNOPSIS: Four years later, the Big 12 remains at 10 teams. So much for that.

2015

THE HEADLINE: As a baseball pitcher, Kevin Sumlin makes a heckuva football coach

THE SYNOPSIS: It wasn’t Baba Booey bad. But it wasn’t good, either. At all.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Nick Saban has an idea for Penn State on how it can help abuse victims

THE SYNOPSIS: The idea? Add a tax to ticket sales for athletic events and giving the proceeds to a child abuse charity.