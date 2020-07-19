Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Mississippi State football program is bringing back a familiar face to Starkville.

This week, Mississippi State announced the hiring of Jamar Chaney to Mike Leach‘s extended football staff. Specifically, Chaney will serve as a senior defensive analyst for the Bulldogs.

Chaney played linebacker at MSU from 2005-09.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jamar back home to Starkville and the program.” the first-year head coach said in a statement. “Jamar had an outstanding career here as a student-athlete and brings experience, knowledge, and familiarity with Mississippi State. He has a valuable reputation around the game and our state. This has been a goal of ours since we arrived in Starkville, and our players and staff can’t wait to get to work with him.”

This past season, Chaney worked as the assistant director of player personnel for the Florida Gators. Prior to that, he was the head football coach at St. Lucie West Centennial High School.

During his time with Mississippi State football, Chaney played in 49 games. He earned All-SEC honors in 2007 after leading the Bulldogs in tackles.

“Mississippi State means so much to me and my family, and I appreciate Coach Leach for the opportunity to return home to a place that I have so many great memories,” Chaney said. “I am excited to be a part of an outstanding football staff and athletic department, and I can’t wait to get to work.”