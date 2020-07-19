Planned work at the home of Wisconsin football has been put on hold. Because of the virus, of course. Well, probably.

Wisconsin has planned for a $77 million renovation of Camp Randall Stadium, the home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team. While the project has not yet started, it was scheduled to after the 2020 season. Provided there is one, of course.

This week, however, UW announced that the pause button has been hit on the construction plans. From the school’s release:

The project was due to begin at the conclusion of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 2021 campaign. It is now more likely that work will begin sometime in 2021 with a target opening for the 2022 campaign. “We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.” Known as the CR Future project, the renovation will allow for a more interactive and engaging fan experience through enhanced seating options, including loge boxes and club seats, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.

Wisconsin has already seen its 2020 football season impacted as the Big Ten will go to a conference-only schedule. That means the game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field is off the table. For now.