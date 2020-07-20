Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time the last couple of months, Nebraska football is losing depth in its defensive secondary.

Henry Gray on Twitter in late May announced that he will be entering the transfer database. That marked the defensive back’s first step in leaving the Cornhuskers. In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

Two months later, Jaiden Francois indicated on Twitter that he too is set to leave Nebraska football. “My recruitment is now officially open,” the cornerback wrote in a very brief Twitter missive.

My Recruitment is now officially open. — 2️⃣✈️ (@jHumble22) July 17, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Francois was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020. He was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Cornhuskers this past cycle.

The Homestead, Fla., product picked Nebraska over Miami, his other finalist. A move to the Hurricanes would certainly not be out of the equation. Especially given the fact that he had been committed to The U before flipping to NU.