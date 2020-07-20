Nebraska’s personnel loss will be a transfer win for TCU football. Unofficially, of course.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota. There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since. In early June, though, it was confirmed that Spielman the NCAA transfer database.

On social media Monday, Spielman penned a heartfelt goodby to the Cornhuskers. The missive came amidst reports that he is headed to TCU football.

I just want to take a moment to thank my true brothers my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. The loyalty in the Sea of Red runs deep. You’re much appreciated and very important to not only the Cornhuskers’ success but also my personal success. Good mental health is also a key component to my success not only on the football field, but also in life, school, and relationships. Focusing on my mental health allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is. Football has taught me how to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me become disciplined, determined, and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and always will be much more than just an athlete. Every day is a new opportunity. Thank you again to those who have supported me on my journey. I’m forever grateful. Lots of Luv and Go B1G Red.

I just want to take a moment to thank my true brothers my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. The… https://t.co/rZwhREmhNh — TAZY (@jdspielman10) July 20, 2020

TCU has not yet formally announced Speilman’s addition to its football roster. As Spielman is coming to the Hirned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards. His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth. He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.