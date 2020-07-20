Toledo football
Toledo creates scholarship to honor slain Rocket Jahneil Douglas

By John TaylorJul 20, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Toledo is doing everything possible to honor a fallen Rockets football player.

Earlier this month, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint in the city of Toledo.  It was subsequently confirmed that the victim was Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas.  A former Toledo football player created a GoFundMe page to benefit Douglas’ children as well as help defray funeral expenses.

Late this past week, Toledo announced that the program has created the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a former Rocket football player who has completed his athletic eligibility and is planning to attend graduate school or is completing his bachelor’s degree. Preference will be given to student-athletes from the city of Toledo, and applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

“Jahneil was a beloved member of our football program and Rocket family, so we felt it was appropriate to honor his memory with a scholarship fund that will benefit future Rockets,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien.

“Jahneil was an inspirational teammate who sought to positively impact every individual that he encountered,” said Toledo head football coach Jason Candle. “Although JD is no longer with us, his impact will continue to be felt at the University of Toledo. Through the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund, an individual will have the opportunity to pursue a post-graduate education after playing football at the highest collegiate level. We are incredibly thankful for the Toledo community’s generosity, which will allow JD’s legacy to live on at the University of Toledo.”

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo football Class of 2018.  The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo.  On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games.  This past season, Douglas played in seven.  He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.

 

2020 Nebraska signee Jaiden Francois moves into the portal

By John TaylorJul 20, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
For the second time the last couple of months, Nebraska football is losing depth in its defensive secondary.

Henry Gray on Twitter in late May announced that he will be entering the transfer database.  That marked the defensive back’s first step in leaving the Cornhuskers.  In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

Two months later, Jaiden Francois indicated on Twitter that he too is set to leave Nebraska football. “My recruitment is now officially open,” the cornerback wrote in a very brief Twitter missive.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Francois was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020.  He was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Cornhuskers this past cycle.

The Homestead, Fla., product picked Nebraska over Miami, his other finalist.  A move to the Hurricanes would certainly not be out of the equation.  Especially given the fact that he had been committed to The U before flipping to NU.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze resigning after calls to an escort service were found on his school-issued phone

By John TaylorJul 20, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten could realign divisions yet again, according to PJ Fleck
THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, there’s been zero movement on any such change.

2018

THE HEADLINE: After inheriting only 38 scholarship players, David Beaty hopeful Kansas is up to 70 in 2018
THE SYNOPSIS: That is still an astonishing number.  38.  When the scholarship maximum at the FBS level is 85.  Beaty, though, was fired four months later by the Jayhawks.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze resigns after discovery of phone calls to escort service
THE SYNOPSIS: Two words: Burner.  Phone.  Freeze bounced back, though, as he was named as the head coach at Liberty in December of 2018.

2016

THE HEADLINE: With Big 12 expansion oncoming, AAC commish Mike Aresco bracing for the inevitable
THE SYNOPSIS: The American braced for nothing as the expected poaching never transpired.  Houston, Memphis and UCF were the AAC schools most connected to an expanded Big 12.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff? Not in Gary Pinkel’s world
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Missouri head coach kicked up quite the kerfuffle over the football independent. “They don’t have independents in NFL,” Pinkel stated.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston on paying players: ‘free education… enough for me’
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, most college football players don’t share the former Florida State quarterback’s opinion on the subject.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Petrino feels the pieces are in place for SEC, BCS title run in 2011
THE SYNOPSIS: The Razorbacks did tie a school record with 11 wins that season, so Petrino wasn’t far off.

Camp Randall Stadium renovation has been put on hold

By John TaylorJul 19, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Planned work at the home of Wisconsin football has been put on hold.  Because of the virus, of course.  Well, probably.

Wisconsin has planned for a $77 million renovation of Camp Randall Stadium, the home of the Wisconsin Badgers football team.  While the project has not yet started, it was scheduled to after the 2020 season. Provided there is one, of course.

This week, however, UW announced that the pause button has been hit on the construction plans.  From the school’s release:

The project was due to begin at the conclusion of the 2020 football season and open by the start of the 2021 campaign. It is now more likely that work will begin sometime in 2021 with a target opening for the 2022 campaign.

“We are obviously operating in a time of great uncertainty,” said UW Director of Athletics Barry Alvarez. “Given our construction timeline and the timing around when decisions had to be made, we felt it was best to be prudent and delay the project for a bit. I have been thrilled with how strong sales have been thus far and I want to thank those who have already committed to purchasing seating in the new south end zone, leading to over 75 percent of loge box inventory being committed to date. Once finished, this will be a transformative project for Camp Randall.”

Known as the CR Future project, the renovation will allow for a more interactive and engaging fan experience through enhanced seating options, including loge boxes and club seats, access to indoor and outdoor hospitality clubs, climate-controlled amenities, expanded premium food and beverage offerings and best-in-class service and operations.

Wisconsin has already seen its 2020 football season impacted as the Big Ten will go to a conference-only schedule. That means the game against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field is off the table.  For now.

Mark Hudspeth had been suspended for ‘unacceptable conduct’ prior to stepping down as head coach at Austin Peay

By John TaylorJul 19, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Now we know a lot more of the rest of the story when it comes to Mark Hudspeth.

Earlier this month, Austin Peay announced that Mark Hudspeth was stepping down as the head coach of the Governors.  According to the coach, he stepped away for unspecified family reasons.

According to the Leaf-Chronicle, though, Hudspeth was in the middle of serving a 20-day suspension when his resignation was announced.  The newspaper, citing an email obtained as the result of an open records request, explained that athletic director Gerald Harrison had accused Hudspeth of unspecified unacceptable conduct in suspending the coach.

From the report:

In Harrison’s email to Hudspeth on June 17, he said the reasons for Hudspeth’s suspension were “your recent unacceptable conduct and violation of sections 10.1.2 and 10.1.8 of your employment agreement.”

Section 10.1.2 of Hudspeth’s contract says “if the Athletic Director determines in his reasonable discretion that coach Hudspeth has willfully engaged in conduct that is clearly contrary to the character and responsibilities of a person occupying the position of Head Football Coach and which negatively or adversely affects the reputation of the University or its athletic programs in any material way.”

According to Section 10.1.8, “Egregious personal conduct that is reasonably determined by the Athletic Director or President to negatively, adversely and materially affect the reputation or operation of the APSU athletics program.”

Hudspeth’s lone season at Austin Peay was a historic one.  The 11 wins for the Governors were a school record.  Hudspeth guided the program to its first-ever appearance in the FCS playoffs.  That run to the quarterfinals included a pair of playoff wins.

Prior to Austin Peat, Hudspeth spent seven seasons (2011-17) as the head coach at Louisiana.  His first four seasons, the Ragin’ Cajuns went 9-4 each year.  A three-year run of 4-8, 6-7, 5-7 led to his dismissal in December of 2017.

Hudspeth was replaced on an interim basis by defensive line coach Marquase Lovings.