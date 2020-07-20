Toledo is doing everything possible to honor a fallen Rockets football player.

Earlier this month, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint in the city of Toledo. It was subsequently confirmed that the victim was Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas. A former Toledo football player created a GoFundMe page to benefit Douglas’ children as well as help defray funeral expenses.

Late this past week, Toledo announced that the program has created the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a former Rocket football player who has completed his athletic eligibility and is planning to attend graduate school or is completing his bachelor’s degree. Preference will be given to student-athletes from the city of Toledo, and applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

“Jahneil was a beloved member of our football program and Rocket family, so we felt it was appropriate to honor his memory with a scholarship fund that will benefit future Rockets,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien.

“Jahneil was an inspirational teammate who sought to positively impact every individual that he encountered,” said Toledo head football coach Jason Candle. “Although JD is no longer with us, his impact will continue to be felt at the University of Toledo. Through the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund, an individual will have the opportunity to pursue a post-graduate education after playing football at the highest collegiate level. We are incredibly thankful for the Toledo community’s generosity, which will allow JD’s legacy to live on at the University of Toledo.”

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo football Class of 2018. The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo. On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games. This past season, Douglas played in seven. He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.