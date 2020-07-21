Chuba Hubbard
Getty Images

Citing it becoming ‘a playground for hate,’ Chuba Hubbard decides to step away from social media ‘until further notice’

By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 9:03 PM EDT
3 Comments

It’s been quite the past few weeks for Chuba Hubbard.  Especially when it comes to social media.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard.  The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public.  The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it.  That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter.  Subsequent to that, Oklahoma State announced the creation of a Council for Diversity & Inclusion, a move applauded by Hubbard.

Monday, Hubbard was active on social media yet again, as explained by USA Today:

Hubbard called for the resignation of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Monday after seven protesters were arrested, according to the Oklahoman, on trespassing complaints after they refused to leave the lobby of Prater’s office.

The protesters were demonstrating in response to Prater clearing two Edmond police officers who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy last year and for Prater filing terrorism charges against some demonstrators. Hubbard’s calls to remove the district attorney were met with many grievances towards him.

A day later, Hubbard took to Twitter again to announce that he was stepping away from all social media “until further notice.” The reason?  His feeds have “become a playground for hate.”

“I have never incited or promoted violence or hate,” Chuba Hubbard. “All I’ve done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all. Even those that don’t see eye to eye with me! I will continue to play football at the highest level! That won’t ever stop! But I also won’t stop pushing for with I feel is right!!!!

“With that being said… I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate. That’s the last thing I ever wanted to happen! You will hear me.  You will see me.  You will feel me!!! But not on Twitter or any other socials until further notice!

“I am a man, a black man, a human. Everything I’ve ever said or done in my life I own! All the love and hate I own!  The consequences I’ll own!! I have done good in my life, but I have also made mistakes like everyone else on this Earth! But everything I’ve done in my life has been aimed towards making this world a better place! I am a God-fearing man! I am someone who is understanding, I am someone who looks at both sides of things.  Many people haven’t taken the time to see my side.”

This past season, Hubbard led the nation in both rushing yards (2,094), yards per game (161.8), all-purpose yards (2,334) and all-purpose yards per game (179.5).  His 21 rushing touchdowns were tied for third in the country, while his 6.38 yards per carry was 11th.

In January, Chuba Hubbard stunned most observers by returning to Oklahoma State for his senior season.

Air Force starting QB Donald Hammond ‘no longer a cadet in good standing’ at the academy

Air Force football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 11:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

This could potentially be a significant development for the Air Force football program.  And not a good one.  At all.

Over the weekend, Air Force confirmed in a statement to the Colorado Springs Gazette that football player Donald Hammond III “is no longer a cadet in good standing.” As a result, the quarterback “cannot represent the academy in outside activities.” Just what transpired to bring about the senior’s unspecified violation is currently unclear.

The Gazette noted that there is precedent, including an issue a year ago involving the Falcons’ leading rusher, in which this current scenario leads to Hammond missing the entire 2020 season.

If that were to happen, it would be a sizable blow to the Falcons.  And their offense.

After not seeing any action as a true freshman in 2017, Hammond started five of the nine games in which he played in 2018.  This past season, he started 11 of 13 games for the Falcons. And what he did in 2019 was quite impressive.  From ESPN.com:

Hammond… [led] the Falcons to an 11-2 record in 2019. He ran for 553 yards with 13 touchdowns, while passing for 1,316 with 13 more scores.

Hammond’s 177.88 passing efficiency mark in 2019 ranks second in Air Force history for a single season. He became the first Falcons quarterback since Dee Dowis in 1989 to throw for more than 300 yards in a game when he had 327 with four touchdowns in a 44-22 win at New Mexico on Nov. 23.

And if Hammond is indeed out for the season?  Junior Warren Bryan would be the favorite to take over as the starter, even as he has posted no stats during his time with Air Force football.

Isaiah Sanders, who started six games for Air Force, would’ve been a part of the competition, but he transferred to Stanford last month.

Illinois adds sixth Power Five transfer since March, this one from Missouri

Illinois football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 10:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Illinois continues to make hay when it comes to the Power Five end of the football transfer portal.

On Twitter earlier this month, Khmari Thompson confirmed that he is leaving the Missouri football program.  Or, at least, entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.  The wide receiver also ran track at Mizzou.

Monday, Thompson used the same social media vehicle to announce his impending arrival with the Illinois football team.

“New Journey. New Family. New Number. New Opportunities,” the receiver wrote. “I’m ready for it all, can’t wait to wear that orange and blue.”

Thompson was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2018.  The Georgia native didn’t catch a pass for the Tigers.

Barring an unexpected development, Thompson would have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school.  He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

With the presumptive addition of Thompson, Illinois has now added eight transfers to its football roster this offseason.  Six of those have come from Power Five programs.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same.  As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower.  And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May  And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith last week mid-May.  And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.

Louisville confirms transfer additions from North Carolina, Liberty

Louisville football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 9:43 PM EDT
Leave a comment

It was quite the productive Monday on the transfer front for the Louisville football team.

That day, Louisville confirmed the additions of wide receiver Roscoe Johnson and defensive back Kei’Trel Clark to its football roster.  Johnson comes to the ACC school from another ACC school, North Carolina, while Clark is a transfer from Liberty.

Clark had previously announced on social media earlier this month that he was headed to the Cardinals.  Johnson did the same this past weekend.

Last month, Clark was one of two Liberty defensive backs who entered the NCAA transfer database.  The cornerback had cited “cultural incompetence” as the trigger for his decision.  The other, Tayvion Land, cited “racial insensitivity” in his move.

It’s expected that Clark will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility with the Cardinals.  It’s also expected the “environment” around the Liberty program will be used as a basis for that waiver.  If granted, he would have four seasons to play three years.  If not, he would have three years to use three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Clark was a three-star signee for the Flames in 2019.  As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games.

A three-star 2016 signee at UNC, Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Tar Heels.  In that action, the South Carolina native caught 14 passes for 157 yards.  Two of the receptions and 39 of the yards came this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Cardinals immediately in 2020.

Transfer portal costs Georgia potentially significant contributor in the secondary in Divaad Wilson

Georgia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 8:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Some portal moves hurt more than others and, for Georgia football, this one definitely stings a little bit.  And potentially a lot.

Divaad Wilson took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has decided to take his leave of the Georgia football program.  Or, at the very least, explore the NCAA transfer database before departing the Bulldogs.

“My time at The University of Georgia has been a wonderful experience,” the defensive back wrote. “Especially the fans, I love you guys and the atmosphere.

“But I have decided that parting ways with UGA so I can be closer to home during this time would be in [the] best interest for me.

“My Name Will Be Further Entered In The Transfer Portal — Divaad ‘Newt’ Wilson.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Wilson was a four-star member of the Georgia football Class of 2018.  The Miami native was rated as the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Florida.  He as also the No. 26 cornerback in the country.

Given his desire to be closer to home, the Miami Hurricanes could certainly be viewed as a potential landing spot.

A torn ACL suffered in the spring cost Wilson most of his entire true freshman season.  In 2019, Wilson started two of the 13 games in which he played.  Prior to entering the portal, he was thought of as being a prime candidate for a significant role in 2020.

This is the first player Georgia football has lost to the portal in over two months.  Conversely, they had a high-profile addition in USC quarterback JT Daniels earlier this month.