It’s been quite the past few weeks for Chuba Hubbard. Especially when it comes to social media.

Mike Gundy’s wearing of a t-shirt with the logo of a far-right news organization received a swift and very public Twitter rebuke last month from star running back Chuba Hubbard. The two subsequently put out a video in which Gundy promised unspecified change while Hubbard stated he was wrong for taking the issue public. The running back added another layer to the issue, stating the next day he wasn’t wrong for what he said but reiterated he was wrong for how he went about it. That same day, the Oklahoma State head football coach issued a video apology in which he expressed disgust after learning of OAN’s stance on Black Lives Matter. Subsequent to that, Oklahoma State announced the creation of a Council for Diversity & Inclusion, a move applauded by Hubbard.

Monday, Hubbard was active on social media yet again, as explained by USA Today:

Hubbard called for the resignation of Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater on Monday after seven protesters were arrested, according to the Oklahoman, on trespassing complaints after they refused to leave the lobby of Prater’s office. The protesters were demonstrating in response to Prater clearing two Edmond police officers who fatally shot a 17-year-old boy last year and for Prater filing terrorism charges against some demonstrators. Hubbard’s calls to remove the district attorney were met with many grievances towards him.

A day later, Hubbard took to Twitter again to announce that he was stepping away from all social media “until further notice.” The reason? His feeds have “become a playground for hate.”

“I have never incited or promoted violence or hate,” Chuba Hubbard. “All I’ve done is voice my opinion on issues I feel are not ethical! I love all. Even those that don’t see eye to eye with me! I will continue to play football at the highest level! That won’t ever stop! But I also won’t stop pushing for with I feel is right!!!!

“With that being said… I have noticed my social media has become a playground for hate. That’s the last thing I ever wanted to happen! You will hear me. You will see me. You will feel me!!! But not on Twitter or any other socials until further notice!

“I am a man, a black man, a human. Everything I’ve ever said or done in my life I own! All the love and hate I own! The consequences I’ll own!! I have done good in my life, but I have also made mistakes like everyone else on this Earth! But everything I’ve done in my life has been aimed towards making this world a better place! I am a God-fearing man! I am someone who is understanding, I am someone who looks at both sides of things. Many people haven’t taken the time to see my side.”

Peace be with you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/u5leqHVfao — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) July 21, 2020

This past season, Hubbard led the nation in both rushing yards (2,094), yards per game (161.8), all-purpose yards (2,334) and all-purpose yards per game (179.5). His 21 rushing touchdowns were tied for third in the country, while his 6.38 yards per carry was 11th.

In January, Chuba Hubbard stunned most observers by returning to Oklahoma State for his senior season.