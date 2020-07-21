Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some portal moves hurt more than others and, for Georgia football, this one definitely stings a little bit. And potentially a lot.

Divaad Wilson took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he has decided to take his leave of the Georgia football program. Or, at the very least, explore the NCAA transfer database before departing the Bulldogs.

“My time at The University of Georgia has been a wonderful experience,” the defensive back wrote. “Especially the fans, I love you guys and the atmosphere.

“But I have decided that parting ways with UGA so I can be closer to home during this time would be in [the] best interest for me.

“My Name Will Be Further Entered In The Transfer Portal — Divaad ‘Newt’ Wilson.”

Change Is Inevitable and I want to personally thank my coaches and the fans as well…. Newt Checking Out ✌🏿 pic.twitter.com/uT1s7cIZRU — Divaad "Newt" Wilson #LLP #LLJ (@NikemanNewt) July 20, 2020

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Wilson was a four-star member of the Georgia football Class of 2018. The Miami native was rated as the No. 46 player regardless of position in the state of Florida. He as also the No. 26 cornerback in the country.

Given his desire to be closer to home, the Miami Hurricanes could certainly be viewed as a potential landing spot.

A torn ACL suffered in the spring cost Wilson most of his entire true freshman season. In 2019, Wilson started two of the 13 games in which he played. Prior to entering the portal, he was thought of as being a prime candidate for a significant role in 2020.

This is the first player Georgia football has lost to the portal in over two months. Conversely, they had a high-profile addition in USC quarterback JT Daniels earlier this month.