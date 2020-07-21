Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Illinois continues to make hay when it comes to the Power Five end of the football transfer portal.

On Twitter earlier this month, Khmari Thompson confirmed that he is leaving the Missouri football program. Or, at least, entering his name into the NCAA transfer database. The wide receiver also ran track at Mizzou.

Monday, Thompson used the same social media vehicle to announce his impending arrival with the Illinois football team.

“New Journey. New Family. New Number. New Opportunities,” the receiver wrote. “I’m ready for it all, can’t wait to wear that orange and blue.”

Thompson was a three-star member of the Missouri football Class of 2018. The Georgia native didn’t catch a pass for the Tigers.

Barring an unexpected development, Thompson would have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school. He would then have two years of eligibility starting in 2021.

With the presumptive addition of Thompson, Illinois has now added eight transfers to its football roster this offseason. Six of those have come from Power Five programs.

In mid-March, ex-Alabama linebacker Christian Bell tweeted that he was moving on to the Illini. Shortly thereafter, we noted that an FCS All-American offensive lineman had opted to transfer into the Illinois football program. New Mexico State wide receiver Desmond Dan did the same. As did Miami wide receiver Brian Hightower. And Mississippi State offensive lineman Brevyn Jones as well in early May And Louisville defensive back TreSean Smith last week mid-May. And Cal defensive tackle Chinedu Udeogu that same month.