It was quite the productive Monday on the transfer front for the Louisville football team.

That day, Louisville confirmed the additions of wide receiver Roscoe Johnson and defensive back Kei’Trel Clark to its football roster. Johnson comes to the ACC school from another ACC school, North Carolina, while Clark is a transfer from Liberty.

Clark had previously announced on social media earlier this month that he was headed to the Cardinals. Johnson did the same this past weekend.

Last month, Clark was one of two Liberty defensive backs who entered the NCAA transfer database. The cornerback had cited “cultural incompetence” as the trigger for his decision. The other, Tayvion Land, cited “racial insensitivity” in his move.

It’s expected that Clark will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility with the Cardinals. It’s also expected the “environment” around the Liberty program will be used as a basis for that waiver. If granted, he would have four seasons to play three years. If not, he would have three years to use three seasons of eligibility starting in 2021.

Clark was a three-star signee for the Flames in 2019. As a true freshman, he appeared in all 13 games.

A three-star 2016 signee at UNC, Johnson appeared in 30 games for the Tar Heels. In that action, the South Carolina native caught 14 passes for 157 yards. Two of the receptions and 39 of the yards came this past season.

As a graduate transfer, Johnson will be eligible to play for the Cardinals immediately in 2020.