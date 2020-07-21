NCAA testing plan for college football may not be enough, some say

NCAA
If there is a college football season, Wednesdays could be busy for medical staffs around the country.

The NCAA’s latest guidance for playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic recommends testing players once a week within 72 hours of competition. For typical Saturday football games, that means Wednesday would be the soonest athletes would be tested.

Is that enough for a team of about 100 athletes playing a contact sport to get through a season without major disruptions? Especially considering simply being exposed to someone who tests positive can land a player in quarantine for two weeks?

“Seventy-two hours leaves open a big window for somebody to test negative on Wednesday, become infectious on Thursday or Friday or Saturday morning and then go onto the field and spread it around,” said Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University. “Not only (to) their team but their opponents, who then travel back where they came from.”

The NCAA released updated recommendations on Thursday but also warned if national trends in the pandemic don’t change there will be no football and other fall sports. Already, more than 300 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed.

There was more bad news Friday as the Colonial Athletic Conference became the fourth Championship Subdivision league to call off its fall football season, but with a twist. The CAA is allowing its members to compete in football on their own. Powerhouse James Madison and Elon are among those that plan to try.

The Atlantic 10 and America East, neither of which sponsors football, announced they are postponing fall sports, hoping to make them up in the second semester. Indiana became the latest major-college football program to suspend workouts after six participants tested positive.

All of this has happened while the U.S. sees a surge in reported COVID-19 cases.

The Nebraska athletic department, as is the case with many schools affiliated with hospitals, has been working with its academic health center to test athletes since they arrived on campus for voluntary workouts at team facilities in June. The hospital also serve the community.

“While it is a resource that’s being leveraged by athletics, there are also competing interests for those resources that have to be taken into account,” said Dr. Chris Kratochvil, who heads the Big Ten’s Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and is executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The NCAA’s recommendations say any individual with a high-risk exposure to someone is required to quarantine for 14 days, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That includes an individual who was within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes while not wearing a mask. The NCAA recommends teams segment their players into “functional units” of five to 10 players. But it takes 22 on the field to play football and public health guidance that works well for grocery stores doesn’t always translate perfectly to sports.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in many areas of the country where big-time college football is played increases the need for more frequent testing and quick delivery of results, Binney said.

“I would be a lot more comfortable with this plan for the Ivy League than the Big 12,” Binney said. “This feels like a plan that might work decently in areas without a lot of community cases. In areas with more cases and more community spread I think there is a very real likelihood of somebody being missed by this testing protocol and getting on the field.

“And with a sport like football, pretty much all of your investment has to be up front in stopping an infection from getting onto the field,” he said.

The Power Fives conference are finalizing their own guidelines that are similar to the NCAA’s. In that document, obtained by The Associated Press, they add to high-risk exposures “anyone participating in face-to-face or contact drills against each other or using equipment that has not been adequately cleaned.”

Dr. Greg Stewart, the Tulane team physician, said determining what constitutes a high-risk exposure during a football game will often be a judgment call for medical staffs.

Does the cornerback who covered a receiver, who later tested positive, need to be quarantined? How about the running back who was tackled six or seven times by an infected linebacker? Or the center who spent most of his time blocking a nose guard who turns up positive the next week?

“Sports medicine is incredibly gray with some of this stuff,” Stewart said.

Nebraska’s personnel loss will be a transfer win for TCU football. Unofficially, of course.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota.  There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since.  In early June, though, it was confirmed that Spielman  the NCAA transfer database.

On social media Monday, Spielman penned a heartfelt goodby to the Cornhuskers. The missive came amidst reports that he is headed to TCU football.

I just want to take a moment to thank my true brothers my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. The loyalty in the Sea of Red runs deep. You’re much appreciated and very important to not only the Cornhuskers’ success but also my personal success. Good mental health is also a key component to my success not only on the football field, but also in life, school, and relationships. Focusing on my mental health allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is. Football has taught me how to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me become disciplined, determined, and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and always will be much more than just an athlete. Every day is a new opportunity. Thank you again to those who have supported me on my journey. I’m forever grateful. Lots of Luv and Go B1G Red.

TCU has not yet formally announced Speilman’s addition to its football roster.  As Spielman is coming to the Hirned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards.  His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.  He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

Toledo is doing everything possible to honor a fallen Rockets football player.

Earlier this month, a man was shot dead following an argument outside of a pizza joint in the city of Toledo.  It was subsequently confirmed that the victim was Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas.  A former Toledo football player created a GoFundMe page to benefit Douglas’ children as well as help defray funeral expenses.

Late this past week, Toledo announced that the program has created the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship will be awarded annually to a former Rocket football player who has completed his athletic eligibility and is planning to attend graduate school or is completing his bachelor’s degree. Preference will be given to student-athletes from the city of Toledo, and applicants must have a minimum grade point average of 2.5.

“Jahneil was a beloved member of our football program and Rocket family, so we felt it was appropriate to honor his memory with a scholarship fund that will benefit future Rockets,” said athletic director Mike O’Brien.

“Jahneil was an inspirational teammate who sought to positively impact every individual that he encountered,” said Toledo head football coach Jason Candle. “Although JD is no longer with us, his impact will continue to be felt at the University of Toledo. Through the Jahneil Douglas Memorial Scholarship Fund, an individual will have the opportunity to pursue a post-graduate education after playing football at the highest collegiate level. We are incredibly thankful for the Toledo community’s generosity, which will allow JD’s legacy to live on at the University of Toledo.”

Douglas was a two-star member of the Toledo football Class of 2018.  The 6-3, 300-pound lineman played his high school football in the city of Toledo.  On the 247Sports.com composite, Douglas was rated as the No. 116 player in the state of Ohio regardless of position.

As a true freshman, Douglas appeared in five games.  This past season, Douglas played in seven.  He was credited with a pair of tackles in those appearances.

 

For the second time the last couple of months, Nebraska football is losing depth in its defensive secondary.

Henry Gray on Twitter in late May announced that he will be entering the transfer database.  That marked the defensive back’s first step in leaving the Cornhuskers.  In the tweet, Gray cited an “unanticipated family situation” is the impetus for the potential move.

Two months later, Jaiden Francois indicated on Twitter that he too is set to leave Nebraska football. “My recruitment is now officially open,” the cornerback wrote in a very brief Twitter missive.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Francois was a four-star member of the Nebraska football Class of 2020.  He was the highest-rated defensive back signee for the Cornhuskers this past cycle.

The Homestead, Fla., product picked Nebraska over Miami, his other finalist.  A move to the Hurricanes would certainly not be out of the equation.  Especially given the fact that he had been committed to The U before flipping to NU.

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 20, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Big Ten could realign divisions yet again, according to PJ Fleck
THE SYNOPSIS: One year later, there’s been zero movement on any such change.

2018

THE HEADLINE: After inheriting only 38 scholarship players, David Beaty hopeful Kansas is up to 70 in 2018
THE SYNOPSIS: That is still an astonishing number.  38.  When the scholarship maximum at the FBS level is 85.  Beaty, though, was fired four months later by the Jayhawks.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze resigns after discovery of phone calls to escort service
THE SYNOPSIS: Two words: Burner.  Phone.  Freeze bounced back, though, as he was named as the head coach at Liberty in December of 2018.

2016

THE HEADLINE: With Big 12 expansion oncoming, AAC commish Mike Aresco bracing for the inevitable
THE SYNOPSIS: The American braced for nothing as the expected poaching never transpired.  Houston, Memphis and UCF were the AAC schools most connected to an expanded Big 12.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff? Not in Gary Pinkel’s world
THE SYNOPSIS: The then-Missouri head coach kicked up quite the kerfuffle over the football independent. “They don’t have independents in NFL,” Pinkel stated.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Jameis Winston on paying players: ‘free education… enough for me’
THE SYNOPSIS: Suffice to say, most college football players don’t share the former Florida State quarterback’s opinion on the subject.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Bobby Petrino feels the pieces are in place for SEC, BCS title run in 2011
THE SYNOPSIS: The Razorbacks did tie a school record with 11 wins that season, so Petrino wasn’t far off.