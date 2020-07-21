Syracuse football
Getty Images

New York Gov. Cuomo confirms no fans in the stands for college sports in his state this fall, impacting Army, Buffalo, Syracuse

By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 6:23 PM EDT
3 Comments

Not surprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic will have an effect on the gameday atmosphere for Syracuse football.  And Army and Buffalo as well.

Just Monday, it was confirmed that sports teams in New Jersey, including Rutgers, would not be permitted to allow fans into their games this fall.  A day later, Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York confirmed that college sports can go forward in the Empire State, but without fans in the stands.  That will impact the Army, Buffalo and Syracuse football programs, as well as other fall sports at the universities.  Some FCS programs would be impacted by the edict as well.

“The health and safety of our student-athletes, our fans, our campus community and the broader Central New York community is our chief priority,” a statement from Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack began. “We appreciate and support Governor Cuomo’s continued commitment and ongoing efforts to keeping our communities safe. We will seek further clarification regarding the opportunity to have fans at our games and move forward appropriately under the guidance of the state.”

Syracuse has already seen what will now be a fan-less home schedule impacted by COVID-19.

Earlier this week, the Patriot League announced that it was postponing all of its fall sports.  Syracuse had been scheduled to open the home portion of its 2020 football slate against Colgate, a member of that FCS conference.

Texas Tech the landing spot for Utah State transfer QB Henry Colombi

Texas Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Thanks to Texas Tech, one erstwhile Utah State football player didn’t have to wait long to find a new collegiate home.  At all.

In the middle of last week, it was reported that Henry Colombi had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Monday, the USU transfer quarterback announced via Twitter that he is headed to Lubbock and the Texas Tech football team.

In the Twitter missive, he also thanked Aggies fans for “showing nothing but love and support” during his time in Logan.

First off, I would like to thank Aggie nation for welcoming me into their family 3 years ago and showing nothing but love and support. I have created a number of relationships and memories that I will cherish forever. Logan will always have a special place in my heart and I am thankful for my time here. The last week has been very overwhelming, and I would like to thank all of the schools who have reached out to me during this time and given me an opportunity to play for them. Through days of prayer and conversations with my family, it was clear to me God has a plan for me and I trust him to lead me in the right direction. With that being said, I will be spending my next two years with the coaches that believed in me and my potential from the very beginning. I am very excited to announce that I am committed to Texas Tech University. #GunsUp!

Colombi was a three-star member of the Utah State Class of 2017. The Fort Lauderdale product was rated as the No. 47 pro-style quarterback in the country.

The head coach who recruited Colombi to USU?  Matt Wells, who is now in the same position with the Red Raiders.

As a true freshman, Colombi took a redshirt.  The past two seasons, he appeared in a total of 13 games.  In that time, he completed 53-of-69 passes (that’s 76.8% for those without a calculator) for 460 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.  He also ran for 139 yards and another two touchdowns on 27 carries.

It’s believed Colombi will be joining the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer.  He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.

Colombi’s decision to leave Utah State came a couple of days after Utah quarterback Jason Shelley officially transferred to USU.  Prior to Shelley’s signing, Colombi had been the favorite to replace starter Jordan Love.

Michigan transfer Aaron Lewis moves on to Rutgers

Rutgers football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 21, 2020, 6:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in two months, Rutgers has added a transfer from a Big Ten football program.

Back in May, Rutgers confirmed that Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral had officially been added to RU’s football roster.  Two months later, Aaron Lewis took to Twitter to confirm that he, too, is headed to Piscataway.  Last week, it was reported that the Michigan defensive end had entered the NCAA transfer database.

The move serves as a homecoming as Lewis played his high school football in the state.

“After deep discussions with my family, I’ve decided it’s best for me to continue my academic and athletic career at Rutgers University where I will be closer to home,” Lewis wrote.

Lewis’ decision to play closer to home was triggered by his ailing mother.  It’s expected the lineman will seek a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility for the Scarlet Knights.

In addition to the tweet from Lewis, the Rutgers football program also confirmed the signing.

Lewis was a three-star member of the Class of 2020 for the Wolverines.  He was rated as the No. 14 prospect in the state of New Jersey regardless of position.

The defensive lineman was an early enrollee who was on campus when the pandemic hit in March.  He would’ve participated in spring practice had it not been canceled because of the virus.

If Lewis has to sit out the 2020 season, he’ll have four years of eligibility he can begin using in 2021. If a waiver is granted, he’d have five years to play four.

NCAA testing plan for college football may not be enough, some say

NCAA
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 21, 2020, 8:30 AM EDT
1 Comment

If there is a college football season, Wednesdays could be busy for medical staffs around the country.

The NCAA’s latest guidance for playing college sports during the coronavirus pandemic recommends testing players once a week within 72 hours of competition. For typical Saturday football games, that means Wednesday would be the soonest athletes would be tested.

Is that enough for a team of about 100 athletes playing a contact sport to get through a season without major disruptions? Especially considering simply being exposed to someone who tests positive can land a player in quarantine for two weeks?

“Seventy-two hours leaves open a big window for somebody to test negative on Wednesday, become infectious on Thursday or Friday or Saturday morning and then go onto the field and spread it around,” said Zachary Binney, an epidemiologist at Emory University. “Not only (to) their team but their opponents, who then travel back where they came from.”

The NCAA released updated recommendations on Thursday but also warned if national trends in the pandemic don’t change there will be no football and other fall sports. Already, more than 300 Division I football games have been canceled or postponed.

There was more bad news Friday as the Colonial Athletic Conference became the fourth Championship Subdivision league to call off its fall football season, but with a twist. The CAA is allowing its members to compete in football on their own. Powerhouse James Madison and Elon are among those that plan to try.

The Atlantic 10 and America East, neither of which sponsors football, announced they are postponing fall sports, hoping to make them up in the second semester. Indiana became the latest major-college football program to suspend workouts after six participants tested positive.

All of this has happened while the U.S. sees a surge in reported COVID-19 cases.

The Nebraska athletic department, as is the case with many schools affiliated with hospitals, has been working with its academic health center to test athletes since they arrived on campus for voluntary workouts at team facilities in June. The hospital also serve the community.

“While it is a resource that’s being leveraged by athletics, there are also competing interests for those resources that have to be taken into account,” said Dr. Chris Kratochvil, who heads the Big Ten’s Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and is executive director of the Global Center for Health Security at University of Nebraska Medical Center.

The NCAA’s recommendations say any individual with a high-risk exposure to someone is required to quarantine for 14 days, per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That includes an individual who was within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes while not wearing a mask. The NCAA recommends teams segment their players into “functional units” of five to 10 players. But it takes 22 on the field to play football and public health guidance that works well for grocery stores doesn’t always translate perfectly to sports.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in many areas of the country where big-time college football is played increases the need for more frequent testing and quick delivery of results, Binney said.

“I would be a lot more comfortable with this plan for the Ivy League than the Big 12,” Binney said. “This feels like a plan that might work decently in areas without a lot of community cases. In areas with more cases and more community spread I think there is a very real likelihood of somebody being missed by this testing protocol and getting on the field.

“And with a sport like football, pretty much all of your investment has to be up front in stopping an infection from getting onto the field,” he said.

The Power Fives conference are finalizing their own guidelines that are similar to the NCAA’s. In that document, obtained by The Associated Press, they add to high-risk exposures “anyone participating in face-to-face or contact drills against each other or using equipment that has not been adequately cleaned.”

Dr. Greg Stewart, the Tulane team physician, said determining what constitutes a high-risk exposure during a football game will often be a judgment call for medical staffs.

Does the cornerback who covered a receiver, who later tested positive, need to be quarantined? How about the running back who was tackled six or seven times by an infected linebacker? Or the center who spent most of his time blocking a nose guard who turns up positive the next week?

“Sports medicine is incredibly gray with some of this stuff,” Stewart said.

Star WR JD Spielman pens goodbye to Nebraska on way to TCU

TCU football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 20, 2020, 7:27 PM EDT
1 Comment

Nebraska’s personnel loss will be a transfer win for TCU football. Unofficially, of course.

In early March, JD Spielman took a leave of absence from the Nebraska football team and returned home to Minnesota.  There had been no update on his status with the football team in the three months since.  In early June, though, it was confirmed that Spielman  the NCAA transfer database.

On social media Monday, Spielman penned a heartfelt goodby to the Cornhuskers. The missive came amidst reports that he is headed to TCU football.

I just want to take a moment to thank my true brothers my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. The loyalty in the Sea of Red runs deep. You’re much appreciated and very important to not only the Cornhuskers’ success but also my personal success. Good mental health is also a key component to my success not only on the football field, but also in life, school, and relationships. Focusing on my mental health allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is. Football has taught me how to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me become disciplined, determined, and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and always will be much more than just an athlete. Every day is a new opportunity. Thank you again to those who have supported me on my journey. I’m forever grateful. Lots of Luv and Go B1G Red.

TCU has not yet formally announced Speilman’s addition to its football roster.  As Spielman is coming to the Hirned Frogs as a graduate transfer, he’ll be eligible to play immediately in 2020.

The team’s leading receiver a year ago, Spielman ranks third in Nebraska football history with 170 receptions and 2,546 receiving yards.  His eight 100-yard receiving games place second and his 15 touchdowns rank eighth.  He’s also the only Cornhusker ever to put together back-to-back-to-back 800-yard receiving seasons.

Spielman is the adopted son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.