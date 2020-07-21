Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The positive for Tennessee football? This departure, unlike two recent ones, wasn’t triggered by a dismissal. So they have that going for them. Which is nice.

In mid-June, UT dismissed Tim Jordan following the running back’s arrest on weapons and drug charges. A month later, Emmit Gooden was given the boot by the Volunteers after he was arrested for felony domestic assault.

The weekend after Gooden’s off-field issue, Brandon Davis took the first step in leaving Tennessee football by entering the NCAA transfer database. The defensive back made the announcement on his personal Twitter account.

“I would like to thank my family and friends [who’ve] been with me throughout this journey,” Davis wrote, adding he “would also like to thank the coaches [who’ve] helped me throughout my years at UT!

“I will be entering the transfer portal and reopening my recruiting process.

“Thank you Vol Nation. You have been supportive the whole way! Nothing but love! I made friends at UT that’s going to last forever and thankful for everyone who took me in with open arms! I wish nothing but the best for my teammates. God’s Plan.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Davis was a three-star member of the Tennessee football Class of 2018. After redshirting as a true freshman, Davis appeared in just one game in 2019.

It’s expected Davis will have to sit out 2020, but who knows anymore.