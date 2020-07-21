Thanks to Texas Tech, one erstwhile Utah State football player didn’t have to wait long to find a new collegiate home. At all.
In the middle of last week, it was reported that Henry Colombi had entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Monday, the USU transfer quarterback announced via Twitter that he is headed to Lubbock and the Texas Tech football team.
In the Twitter missive, he also thanked Aggies fans for “showing nothing but love and support” during his time in Logan.
First off, I would like to thank Aggie nation for welcoming me into their family 3 years ago and showing nothing but love and support. I have created a number of relationships and memories that I will cherish forever. Logan will always have a special place in my heart and I am thankful for my time here. The last week has been very overwhelming, and I would like to thank all of the schools who have reached out to me during this time and given me an opportunity to play for them. Through days of prayer and conversations with my family, it was clear to me God has a plan for me and I trust him to lead me in the right direction. With that being said, I will be spending my next two years with the coaches that believed in me and my potential from the very beginning. I am very excited to announce that I am committed to Texas Tech University. #GunsUp!
Jeremiah 29:11 pic.twitter.com/GhCrKiGzdh
— III (@hcolombi_3) July 20, 2020
Colombi was a three-star member of the Utah State Class of 2017. The Fort Lauderdale product was rated as the No. 47 pro-style quarterback in the country.
The head coach who recruited Colombi to USU? Matt Wells, who is now in the same position with the Red Raiders.
As a true freshman, Colombi took a redshirt. The past two seasons, he appeared in a total of 13 games. In that time, he completed 53-of-69 passes (that’s 76.8% for those without a calculator) for 460 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also ran for 139 yards and another two touchdowns on 27 carries.
It’s believed Colombi will be joining the Red Raiders as a graduate transfer. He will have two years of eligibility at his disposal.
Colombi’s decision to leave Utah State came a couple of days after Utah quarterback Jason Shelley officially transferred to USU. Prior to Shelley’s signing, Colombi had been the favorite to replace starter Jordan Love.