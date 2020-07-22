The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.
That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Mike Gundy delivers all-time line to son about how he’ll be coached at Oklahoma State
THE SYNOPSIS: Compared to now, those were quaint times for the OSU head coach, weren’t they?
2017
THE HEADLINE: Virginia Tech defends decision to put Michael Vick in Hokies Hall of Fame
THE SYNOPSIS: What Vick did to those poor dogs was heinous. Of that, there is no arguing. Still, with nearly two years in federal prison, he paid his debt to society. As uncomfortable as it may be for an unabashed dog lover like myself, Tech was on the right side of this one.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Fired-up Steve Spurrier calls presser to fire back at ‘enemies’
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than three months later, the Ol’ Ball Coach hung up his coaching visor. In the middle of the season.
2014
THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier: ‘Dabo still thinks there are nine planets out there’
THE SYNOPSIS: The above was not the best of Spurrier. At all. This jab at the Clemson coach, though, is partly why he’ll always be beloved. And rightly so.
2013
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State announces suspension, not dismissal, for Carlos Hyde
THE SYNOPSIS: It had previously been reported that the star running back had been dismissed after allegedly punching a woman at a Columbus bar. After serving an early-season suspension, Hyde ran for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games for the Buckeyes.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Penn State places Joe Paterno statue in storage
THE SYNOPSIS: The family of the disgraced head coach had its say. One day ahead of what would be a historically volatile day for his beloved Nittany Lions football program.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Bronco Mendenhall would like preseason polls to cease and desist
THE SYNOPSIS: This. This. This. A thousand times, this. More than a decade later, my hatred for preseason polls has not waned. At all.