For Maryland football, this was a fortuitous turn of events. For West Virginia? Not so much.

Way back in January, Joseph Boletepeli took the first step in leaving NC State by entering the NCAA transfer database. Nearly five full months later, the defensive lineman announced his commitment to West Virginia football.

That was mid-June, though. A month later, Boletepeli is now listed on the official online roster for Maryland football. What happened between committing to the Mountaineers in June and signing with the Terrapins in July is unclear. Although, the tumult surrounding the WVU defensive coordinator could’ve played a role on some level.

It was expected that Boletepeli would have to sit out the 2020 season. However, it’s believed he will be granted an immediate-eligibility waiver. Including this season, Boletepeli would then have three years of eligibility to use with the Terps.

A three-star member of the Class of 2018 for NC State football, Boletepeli was rated as the No. 27 player regardless of position in the state of North Carolina. During his two seasons with the Wolfpack, Boletepeli played in seven games. Four of those appearances came this past season.

Boletepeli started the first two games of his true freshman campaign. This past season, Boletepeli was a No. 2 defensive end who ultimately dropped further down on the depth chart.

Interestingly, Boletepeli is the second transfer connected to both the Maryland and West Virginia football programs. In mid-May, Bryce Brand committed to WVU. The defensive end had announced in January he intended to transfer from Maryland.