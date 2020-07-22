Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Justin Dinka came into the San Diego State football program full of recruiting promise. A couple of years later, that recruiting love will go unrequited. At least, at SDSU it will.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Dinka has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A San Diego State football official has since confirmed that the running back is listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Dinka was a three-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019. He was the highest-rated signee for the Aztecs that cycle. As a true freshman, the Flower Mound, Texas, product appeared in one game. In that limited action, he caught one pass for seven yards.

Interestingly, Dinka is the second high-profile signee to potentially leave the program in the last couple of months. In late May, Nic McTear, one of the program’s highest-rated 2018 signees, entered the portal.

The pair are seemingly departing an already-successful San Diego State football program in a state of transition.

In early January, Rocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement. This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019. Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.