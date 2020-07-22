When it comes to the offensive line, Temple is on the wrong side of the football transfer portal this time around.

Starting Northern Illinois lineman CJ Perez transferred into the Temple football program in May. Two months later, Jobdariel “J.D.” Gomez announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

In making the announcement, Gomez revealed that he won’t be playing in 2020. Instead, he’ll work on finishing his degree at Temple before moving on early next year.

“As of today my name is officially in the transfer portal, I no longer will be part of Temple University’s football program & meaning that my recruiting is fully open for January 2021. Where At that time I will be looking for a new program to go to as a grad transfer,” Gomez wrote. “I give thanks to Temple Athletics for everything that it has done for me, all the opportunities that it has presented me and the growth that [it] has helped me achieve.

“From now till the end of the fall semester I will be attending Temple U to finish my [Bachelor’s] degree as well as training and working out on my own. Once again, thank you to everyone that made a positive impact on my athletic career at Temple University.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Gomez was a three-star member of the Temple football Class of 2018 from the junior college ranks. After not seeing the field in his first season with the Owls, Gomez appeared in 12 games in 2019.