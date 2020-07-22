Temple football
Temple loses OG J.D. Gomez to the transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT
When it comes to the offensive line, Temple is on the wrong side of the football transfer portal this time around.

Starting Northern Illinois lineman CJ Perez transferred into the Temple football program in May.  Two months later, Jobdariel “J.D.” Gomez announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

In making the announcement, Gomez revealed that he won’t be playing in 2020.  Instead, he’ll work on finishing his degree at Temple before moving on early next year.

“As of today my name is officially in the transfer portal, I no longer will be part of Temple University’s football program & meaning that my recruiting is fully open for January 2021. Where At that time I will be looking for a new program to go to as a grad transfer,” Gomez wrote. “I give thanks to Temple Athletics for everything that it has done for me, all the opportunities that it has presented me and the growth that [it] has helped me achieve.

“From now till the end of the fall semester I will be attending Temple U to finish my [Bachelor’s] degree as well as training and working out on my own. Once again, thank you to everyone that made a positive impact on my athletic career at Temple University.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Gomez was a three-star member of the Temple football Class of 2018 from the junior college ranks.  After not seeing the field in his first season with the Owls, Gomez appeared in 12 games in 2019.

Two transfers from Mississippi State granted immediate eligibility at Florida State

Florida State football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
It was a pretty good day personnel-wise for the Florida State football program.

In early June, FSU confirmed the additions of defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones.  It was expected that both players, transfers from Mississippi State, would seek immediate-eligibility waivers.

Thursday afternoon, FSU confirmed that Jones (pictured) and Lovett have each been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season.  That will leave both players with three years of eligibility remaining.  Jones also has a redshirt season to use as well.

“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” first-year Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett played in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019.  The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played.  In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Ex-Oklahoma coach John Blake, 59, dies of a heart attack

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The extended Oklahoma football family is mourning the death of one of its own.

Barry Switzer confirmed to KWTV sports director Dean Blevins that John Blake has died at the age of 59.  According to the former Oklahoma head football coach, Blake suffered a heart attack while he was out walking. “[H]e’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well,” Switzer told Blevins.

Blake was a defensive lineman for Oklahoma football from 1979-82.  The Illinois native was also an assistant coach for the Sooners from 1989-92 before joining Switzer’s Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as defensive line coach.  After his stint in the NFL ended in controversy, he was named as the OU head coach in 1996.

“I recruited him out of Sand Springs,” Switzer told Tulsa World. “He played for me and captained for me. He coached for me.

“I was close to John.”

As the head coach in Norman, Blake posted a 12-22 record overall.  The Sooners were 7-17 in Big 12 play during Blake’s tenure.  Several of his recruits, though, claimed the 2000 national championship under Bob Stoops, who replaced Blake as the Oklahoma head football coach.

After his first and only head job, Blake served as the defensive line coach at Mississippi State (2003) and Nebraska (2004-06).  His last job at the collegiate level, as the line coach at North Carolina from 2007-10, ended in controversy as well.

Blake’s first coaching position was as the tight ends and wide receivers coach at Tulsa from 1987-88.

Report: Pac-12 expected to unveil 10-game schedule that kicks off Sept. 19

Pac-12
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
As all sides look to salvage some semblance of a 2020 college football season, the Pac-12 is getting set to unveil its overhauled slate.  Reportedly.

July 10, the Pac-12 announced that it is eliminating non-conference games this season and going with a conference-only schedule.  That Power Five conference’s move came a day after the Big Ten made a similar announcement.  At the time, it was expected the league would reveal its schedules no later than July 31.

With such a deadline a little over a week away, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News is reporting that the Pac-12 is finalizing its scheduling plans for the 2020 football season. “The official announcement, with weekly matchups, is expected no later than the end of next week,” Wilner wrote.

And what will the schedule look like when it is unveiled?  Again per Wilner, the Pac-12 is expected to go with a 10-game schedule, with each team playing its division opponents and five crossover games.  As a backup plan, a nine-game schedule will be worked up as well.

Instead of Sept. 5, the 2020 season would begin Sept. 19.  There are at least two bye weekends built-in, in case pandemic-related issues force the postponement of any contests.  Additionally, three dates are under consideration for the conference’s championship game: the original date of Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, as well as the following two weekends.

It’s expected that at least the Big Ten will follow a very similar model as the Pac-12’s.  The other Power Five leagues, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, are also looking at schedules that consist mainly of conference games.  Those conferences, though, are also considering at least one non-conference game.  For example, there are multiple reports that Alabama, which was scheduled to open the 2020 season against USC, could open with BYU, which had its opener against Utah canceled when the Pac-12 went to a conference-only schedule.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are expected to announce its plans next week as well.

Ole Miss the new home for Florida transfer WR Dionte Marks

Florida football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
One erstwhile Florida Gators player has already found a new college football home.  And he won’t even have to leave the SEC as part of his move.

Just last week, it was confirmed that Dionte Marks had taken the first step in leaving Florida football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Marks made his announcement on Instagram.

“First and Foremost, I would like to thank the University of Florida for the Amazing opportunity to be [a part] of a fantastic program,” the redshirt freshman wrote. “Also I want to thank everyone who has helped me become a better man from the time of me being there. Coach Mullen, Coach Gonzalez, and all the other coaches including the staff.

“With that Being said I’ll be transferring to The University of Ole Miss. ”

 

I’m done Talking✌🏾 Let’s get Paid.

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he completes his move to the Rebels.  That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019.  The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia.  FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season.  He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.