Texas A&M football
Getty Images

Four-star 2018 signee Tank Jenkins exits Texas A&M, enters transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 6:43 AM EDT
Leave a comment

It looks as if Texas A&M could be losing a touted member of its 2018 football recruiting class.  After it retrieved one from the portal earlier this offseason.

Leon O’Neal had announced on Twitter in late February that he had entered the transfer portal.  By the next month, however, the safety was no longer in the NCAA database and was still enrolled in classes at TAMU.  Four months later, it’s now being reported that Tank Jenkins is listed in the same database.

247Sports.com was the first to report the move.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Jenkins was a four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018.  The Montgomery, Ala., product was rated as the No. 8 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.  He was also the No. 11 offensive guard in the country.  Only one offensive lineman in that class for the Aggies was rated higher than Jenkins.

Despite that pedigree, Jenkins never saw the field for the Aggies.  He took a redshirt as a true freshman, then didn’t play at all this past season.

It’s likely Jenkins will have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Nebraska being sued by former female athletes, other women for alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
1 Comment

Nebraska and its football program are once again in the midst of a legal imbroglio.

It was reported earlier this offseason that “[s]even women, including three female athletes, are suing the NCAA, alleging the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes despite having an obligation to do so.” That lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

A former Nebraska volleyball player, Capri Davis, is one of the seven plaintiffs in that suit.  It’s alleged that Davis and another unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Nebraska football team in the spring of 2019.  While not specifically named in the suit, ESPN.com identified the two Nebraska football players as Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt.  The unidentified female has also claimed that she was raped by LeGrone and a different teammate in the fall of 2018.

Twice, Davis, who has since transferred to Texas, and the unidentified female student-athlete went to the school’s Title IX office regarding the groping incident.  Neither time, the first suit states, was the incident investigated as required by law.  After learning that Hunt and LeGrone were accused of raping a student, the pair went to the Title IX Office a third time.  This time, an investigation was launched.  That investigation ultimately led to the two Nebraska football players being expelled from the university.

Two months later, ESPN.com has reported that nine women have filed a separate lawsuit naming the University of Nebraska as the defendant.  The new legal action alleges “that the school mishandled complaints of sexual assault and harassment, including reports involving accusations against at least five athletes.”  From ESPN‘s report:

The lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska alleges violations under the Title IX gender equity law, as well as racial discrimination, negligence and lack of due process. The lawsuit also alleges that school officials made errors in their investigations of some of the women’s reports and did not provide academic help.

The lawsuit states that the university “handled sexual misconduct complaints against student-athletes in a different manner than how other complaints were handled.”

One of the women named in the lawsuit filed Monday is former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis, who also was part of a lawsuit filed in April against the NCAA. In that action, seven women, including two other female athletes, alleged that the NCAA failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes, despite having an obligation to do so. That case was refiled in a Michigan state court in May.

“The health and safety of all of our students is of the [utmost] importance to us,” a statement from NU read. “We have a strong Title IX process and are confident in it. Every case is difficult and investigated based on the information made available. We cannot comment on the specifics of any Title IX investigation or on pending litigation.”

In late August of last year, Nebraska confirmed that the two football players, Hunt, a wide receiver, and LeGrone, a tight end, had been indefinitely suspended by the program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, it was reported that both of the players had been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed.  There was a development on the legal front in mid-December, though, as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither had been formally charged at the time.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced around that same time as local media reported that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

“The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room,” the Omaha World-Herald wrote at the time.

As it relates to the incident that resulted in their arrests, Hunt and LeGrone have claimed that any sexual activity was consensual.  The alleged victim claimed it was non-consensual.

In April of this year, both Hunt and LeGrone were expelled from the university.  Their criminal cases are still pending.

Vic Koenning out as DC at West Virginia, weeks after being accused of mistreating players

West Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 9:20 AM EDT
3 Comments

There has been a significant shakeup on the West Virginia football coaching staff. One that’s a few weeks in the making.

Late last month, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning.  A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.  Shortly thereafter, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown.  In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.”

A subsequent apology from Koenning apparently wasn’t enough as, Wednesday morning, WVU announced that the program and Koenning have mutually agreed to part ways.  The school confirmed that Koenning will be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months.  His contract called for him to make $1,074,059 in that span.

Below are statements issued by the university for all involved:

Athletic director Shane Lyons
This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program. Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support.

 Head coach Neal Brown
As I’ve stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member, and administrator who touches our program. This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University. I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all – Vic included – want what is best for our program.

DC Vic Koenning
I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I’d love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers.

Koenning has been part of a Brown-led staff the past five seasons.  Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.

Governor asks New Mexico, New Mexico State to postpone start of 2020 football season

New Mexico football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 9:11 AM EDT
1 Comment

If it’s up to the governor of New Mexico, the start of college football in her state will be delayed.

In the state, COVID-19 positives for people between the ages of 20 and 39 are on the rise.  Earlier this month, that group made up more than 25% of all new cases.  As such, the Albuquerque Journal is reporting, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham sent a letter to the regents and leadership at both New Mexico and New Mexico State requesting that the start of fall contact sports, including football, be suspended.  The regents, it should be noted, are appointed by the governor.

At the moment, it’s just a request, not an order.

“I know what I am asking you to contemplate is difficult and unprecedented, but these are difficult and unprecedented times,” the governor wrote, in part. “Fighting COVID-19 is a team sport. I am asking each of you to join me and take it upon yourselves to do everything you can to fight COVID-19. Together we can protect all New Mexicans, and if we are successful, we can resume contact sports and re-engage in the camaraderie and joy they bring all of us in a safe manner as soon as we can.”

Both UNM…

The health and well-being of our student-athletes and our Lobo community is, first and foremost, our top consideration in how we approach our fall athletic programs. Equally important is ensuring student academic success. We have been in regular communication with the Governor’s office over the past several months, and we sincerely appreciate the guidance her office has provided as we have worked on our plans for fall sports. We expect discussions with the NCAA and the Mountain West Conference to continue over the next couple of weeks as plans for the fall are finalized.

… NMSU…

We are actively monitoring this ever-changing landscape with regard to intercollegiate athletics and following the decisions being made by the NCAA, the conferences, and other associated bodies,” wrote a university spokesman in an email. “We are also in continuous conversation with health experts in the state and on our campus. While we have not yet made any decisions with regard to altering our fall schedule, our commitment is to do what’s best for our student-athletes and our programs.

… responded with their own respective statements.

New Mexico, a member of the Mountain West Conference, is scheduled to open the 2020 college football season Aug. 29 against Idaho State.  Thus far, there has been no public comment from the MWC on the governor’s request.

New Mexico State, meanwhile, plays as a football independent after leaving the Sun Belt following the 2017 season.  NMSU will (possibly) travel to UAB Sept. 3 to open up its season.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a fired-up Steve Spurrier calling a press conference to blast retirement rumors three months before he retired in the middle of the 2015 season

college football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 22, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Mike Gundy delivers all-time line to son about how he’ll be coached at Oklahoma State
THE SYNOPSIS: Compared to now, those were quaint times for the OSU head coach, weren’t they?

2017

THE HEADLINE: Virginia Tech defends decision to put Michael Vick in Hokies Hall of Fame
THE SYNOPSIS: What Vick did to those poor dogs was heinous.  Of that, there is no arguing.  Still, with nearly two years in federal prison, he paid his debt to society.  As uncomfortable as it may be for an unabashed dog lover like myself, Tech was on the right side of this one.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Fired-up Steve Spurrier calls presser to fire back at ‘enemies’
THE SYNOPSIS: Less than three months later, the Ol’ Ball Coach hung up his coaching visor.  In the middle of the season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Steve Spurrier: ‘Dabo still thinks there are nine planets out there’
THE SYNOPSIS: The above was not the best of Spurrier.  At all. This jab at the Clemson coach, though, is partly why he’ll always be beloved.  And rightly so.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State announces suspension, not dismissal, for Carlos Hyde
THE SYNOPSIS: It had previously been reported that the star running back had been dismissed after allegedly punching a woman at a Columbus bar.  After serving an early-season suspension, Hyde ran for 1,521 yards and 15 touchdowns in 11 games for the Buckeyes.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Penn State places Joe Paterno statue in storage
THE SYNOPSIS: The family of the disgraced head coach had its say.  One day ahead of what would be a historically volatile day for his beloved Nittany Lions football program.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Bronco Mendenhall would like preseason polls to cease and desist
THE SYNOPSIS: This.  This.  This.  A thousand times, this.  More than a decade later, my hatred for preseason polls has not waned.  At all.