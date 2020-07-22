USC football
Getty Images

TE Daniel Imatorbhebhe will use sixth season of eligibility somewhere other than USC

By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 3:06 PM EDT
1 Comment

One USC football player is now an erstwhile member of the Pac-12 program.

In March of this year, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was granted a sixth season of eligibility.  According to 247Sports.com, the tight end will use that extra, extra year somewhere else as he has entered the NCAA transfer database.

Imatorbhebhe would offer another FBS program a talented, but oft-injured option at the tight end position.

From our post in January of this year:

In July of last year, USC released its updated media guide for the 2019 season. In it, Daniel Imatorbhebhe was listed as one of the 34 “squadmen lost” for the Trojans as they headed into the new campaign.

No specific reason for the fifth-year senior no longer being listed as part of the football program was given, although he has battled numerous injuries over the past couple of years. Monday, however, 247Sports.com reported that Imatorbhebhe has rejoined the USC Trojans football team. According to the site, Imatorbhebhe is already attending meetings with the rest of his teammates.

Whether the tight end will be permitted to play in 2020, though, technically remains up in the air. From the report:

It remains underdetermined whether Imatorbhebhe has been granted a sixth year of eligibility by the NCAA, but according to bylaw 12.8.1.7.1.4, he is allowed to practice in spring until a decision has been made.

Based on his injury history, Imatorbhebhe should be close to a shoo-in for that sixth season.

Imatorbhebhe was held out of spring practice two years ago for what was described as a nagging hip injury, then missed the entire 2018 season for what was called an upper leg muscle injury. The year before, a hip flexor injury caused him to miss five games.

After beginning his collegiate playing career at Florida, Imatorbhebhe, a three-star 2015 signee, decided to transfer in May of that year and ultimately landed at USC a month later. He took a redshirt as a true freshman.

During his time with the Trojans, the 6-3, 240-pound tight end started nine of the 22 games in which he played, catching 25 passes for 394 yards and four touchdowns.

Toledo announces head coach Jason Candle tests positive for COVID-19

Jason Candle
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 2:06 PM EDT
5 Comments

It’s been a trying past couple of weeks for Jason Candle and the Toledo football program.

Earlier this month, Rockets defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed in the city.  Now, Wednesday afternoon, Toledo announced that its head football coach has tested positive for COVID-19.  According to the school, Candle was exposed to the virus by an individual outside of the athletic department who also tested positive.  That person was not identified.

Candle will be self-isolating at home for a period of 10 days.  As of now, the coach is not experiencing any symptoms.

It’s believed that Candle is the first FBS head coach to test positive for COVID-19.

“The University of Toledo will work with the Lancaster County Health Department to determine if any further steps are required,” the school stated in its release. “Candle will return to work after meeting the isolation guidelines.”

The 40-year-old Candle is getting set to enter his fifth season at Toledo.  In the first four, the Rockets went 34-19.

“I recently tested positive for COVID-19,” a statement from Jason Candle began. “Fortunately, I have not experienced any symptoms.  I appreciate all the doctors and medical workers who are on the front lines battling the virus.  I look forward to returning to the team after meeting safety guidelines. Go Rockets!”

Toledo is coming off a 6-6 2019 football campaign.  That marked the worst record for the Rockets since going 5-7 in 2009.  UT has won 13 games the past two seasons.  That’s the fewest for the MAC school since eight wins in 2007-08.

Utah RB who signed with BYU in February seeking release to transfer to Utah State

Utah BYU Utah State
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 1:23 PM EDT
1 Comment

Utah, BYU and Utah State in some type of bizarro transfer ménage à trois?  Bring it on, 2020.  Bring it on.

But first, the seductive backstory.

In late January, Utah’s Devonta’e Henry-Cole officially entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. In early February, the running back took to his personal Twitter account — “RUN DHC,” which. Is. Awesome. — to announce that he had committed to continuing his collegiate playing career with the BYU Cougars football team.  He even signed with the football independent to cement his move to the other side of the Holy War.

But wait, there’s more.

According to the Deseret News, Henry-Cole is now seeking a release from BYU.  So he can again transfer. This time, to Utah State.  To where his one-time Utes teammate, quarterback Jason Shelley, transferred earlier this month.

And thus continues the Beehive State three-way involving Utah, BYU and Utah State.  And one talented running back.

If the latest move comes to fruition, Henry-Cole would be able to play immediately for the Mountain West Conference school as a graduate transfer. It’ll be his last season of eligibility. Probably.

A three-star 2016 signee, Henry-Cole played in one game as a true freshman. He took a redshirt for the 2018 season because of injury. It’s entirely possible Henry-Cole could petition the NCAA for a sixth season. That, though, hasn’t been determined.

When healthy, Henry-Cole ran for 469 yards and four touchdowns on 90 carries during his time with the Utes. He also caught a touchdown pass among his three receptions.

At this time, Utah State and BYU are scheduled to play Oct. 2 of this season.  In Provo.  So there’s that.

San Diego State’s highest-rated 2019 signee hits the portal

San Diego State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 11:48 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Justin Dinka came into the San Diego State football program full of recruiting promise.  A couple of years later, that recruiting love will go unrequited.  At least, at SDSU it will.

First reported by 247Sports.com, Dinka has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  A San Diego State football official has since confirmed that the running back is listed in Ye Olde Transfer Portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Dinka was a three-star member of the San Diego State football Class of 2019.  He was the highest-rated signee for the Aztecs that cycle.  As a true freshman, the Flower Mound, Texas, product appeared in one game.  In that limited action, he caught one pass for seven yards.

Interestingly, Dinka is the second high-profile signee to potentially leave the program in the last couple of months.  In late May, Nic McTear, one of the program’s highest-rated 2018 signees, entered the portal.

The pair are seemingly departing an already-successful San Diego State football program in a state of transition.

In early JanuaryRocky Long stepped down as SDSU’s head coach. Brady Hoke, the defensive line coach for the Aztecs in 2019, was immediately named as Long’s replacement.  This will serve as the Hoke’s second stint as the San Diego State head coach.

During his first go-round at the Mountain West Conference school, Hoke posted a 13-12 record before leaving for the Michigan job.

San Diego State has won at least 10 games in four of the past five seasons, including 10 in 2019.  Prior to that stretch, the Aztecs won double-digit games in a season just four times total in the program’s FBS history.

Nebraska being sued by former female athletes, other women for alleged mishandling of sexual misconduct complaints

Nebraska football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 22, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT
4 Comments

Nebraska and its football program are once again in the midst of a legal imbroglio.

It was reported earlier this offseason that “[s]even women, including three female athletes, are suing the NCAA, alleging the organization failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes despite having an obligation to do so.” That lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

A former Nebraska volleyball player, Capri Davis, is one of the seven plaintiffs in that suit.  It’s alleged that Davis and another unnamed female student-athlete were groped without consent by two members of the Nebraska football team in the spring of 2019.  While not specifically named in the suit, ESPN.com identified the two Nebraska football players as Katerian LeGrone and Andre Hunt.  The unidentified female has also claimed that she was raped by LeGrone and a different teammate in the fall of 2018.

Twice, Davis, who has since transferred to Texas, and the unidentified female student-athlete went to the school’s Title IX office regarding the groping incident.  Neither time, the first suit states, was the incident investigated as required by law.  After learning that Hunt and LeGrone were accused of raping a student, the pair went to the Title IX Office a third time.  This time, an investigation was launched.  That investigation ultimately led to the two Nebraska football players being expelled from the university.

Two months later, ESPN.com has reported that nine women have filed a separate lawsuit naming the University of Nebraska as the defendant.  The new legal action alleges “that the school mishandled complaints of sexual assault and harassment, including reports involving accusations against at least five athletes.”  From ESPN‘s report:

The lawsuit filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Nebraska alleges violations under the Title IX gender equity law, as well as racial discrimination, negligence and lack of due process. The lawsuit also alleges that school officials made errors in their investigations of some of the women’s reports and did not provide academic help.

The lawsuit states that the university “handled sexual misconduct complaints against student-athletes in a different manner than how other complaints were handled.”

One of the women named in the lawsuit filed Monday is former Nebraska volleyball player Capri Davis, who also was part of a lawsuit filed in April against the NCAA. In that action, seven women, including two other female athletes, alleged that the NCAA failed to protect them from alleged sexual assaults by male college athletes, despite having an obligation to do so. That case was refiled in a Michigan state court in May.

“The health and safety of all of our students is of the [utmost] importance to us,” a statement from NU read. “We have a strong Title IX process and are confident in it. Every case is difficult and investigated based on the information made available. We cannot comment on the specifics of any Title IX investigation or on pending litigation.”

In late August of last year, Nebraska confirmed that the two football players, Hunt, a wide receiver, and LeGrone, a tight end, had been indefinitely suspended by the program for unspecified reasons.  A little over three months later, it was reported that both of the players had been “found to have violated the school’s sexual misconduct policies and face a 2½-year suspension from the university.”

The extended suspension stemmed from an alleged rape of an NU student on Aug. 25 and, even as a police investigation remained open, no criminal charges had been filed.  There was a development on the legal front in mid-December, though, as LeGrone and Hunt were arrested on one count of suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and one count of suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree sexual assault, respectively, even as neither had been formally charged at the time.

Yet another disturbing development surfaced around that same time as local media reported that an additional six sexual assault reports have been filed with the Lincoln Police Department that “are connected to either one or both of the former Husker players accused of sexual misconduct.” Four of the new reports involved non-consensual sexual penetration, three of which were designated as rape, while two included allegations of inappropriate touching of private parts.

“The additional six reports date back to the summer of 2018, with three of the alleged assaults occurring in the same UNL dorm room,” the Omaha World-Herald wrote at the time.

As it relates to the incident that resulted in their arrests, Hunt and LeGrone have claimed that any sexual activity was consensual.  The alleged victim claimed it was non-consensual.

In April of this year, both Hunt and LeGrone were expelled from the university.  Their criminal cases are still pending.