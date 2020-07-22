As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs this offseason, Virginia Tech is bringing back some familiar names to its extended football staff.

Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced that former football players Corey Fuller (pictured) and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow have rejoined the program. Both ex-Hokies will serve as assistant directors of player personnel at Tech.

“We are excited that Corey and Jeron have returned to Blacksburg to serve as assistant directors of player personnel,” Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “They both bring the skills and the talent we needed to add to our recruiting efforts. In addition to their vantage point as former Tech players, they also have a keen understanding of the type of individuals who fit our program and can succeed both academically and athletically at Virginia Tech.”

From the school’s release: