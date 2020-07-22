There has been a significant shakeup on the West Virginia football coaching staff. One that’s a few weeks in the making.

Late last month, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning. A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave. Shortly thereafter, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown. In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.”

A subsequent apology from Koenning apparently wasn’t enough as, Wednesday morning, WVU announced that the program and Koenning have mutually agreed to part ways. The school confirmed that Koenning will be paid $591,451 over the next 19 months. His contract called for him to make $1,074,059 in that span.

Below are statements issued by the university for all involved:

Athletic director Shane Lyons

“This mutual separation is in the best interest of our football program. Coach Brown and I have set high expectations for our coaches, staff and student-athletes, and it is that culture that will allow us to compete for championships. We are moving forward as a program and our coaches, staff and student-athletes have my complete confidence and support.”

Head coach Neal Brown

“As I’ve stated previously, I care deeply about Vic and every player, coach, staff member, and administrator who touches our program. This decision was not made lightly and both parties agree that it places us in the best position to positively move forward. Vic has meant a lot to this program over the past 18 months and to me, personally, for our time together both here and at Troy University. I know that Vic will find continued success as a coach. However, Vic and I both reached the conclusion that the current circumstances make continuing in his role as Defensive Coordinator challenging. At the end of the day, we all – Vic included – want what is best for our program.”

DC Vic Koenning

“I remain apologetic to anyone who perceived something I said or did as hurtful. That was never my intent. I wish to thank all the current and former players, coaches and colleagues – of all different ethnicities and backgrounds – whose support and encouragement have been invaluable to me and my family. I am relieved the process is over but will be forever changed by the experience. Personally, I’d love to get back to coaching our guys, but I know that doing so would create additional scrutiny and lingering distractions for our program. Taking all this into consideration, we have come to this mutual decision to separate. I will always be grateful for the relationships formed with so many players, coaches and WVU supporters. I am not done coaching. I remain passionate about leading young men and look forward to the next coaching chapter in my life. I wish nothing but the best for all Mountaineers.”

Koenning has been part of a Brown-led staff the past five seasons. Four of those were spent at Troy along with the 2019 season at WVU.