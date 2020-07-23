The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.
That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
2019
THE HEADLINE: Media picks Ohio to win first MAC title in half-century
THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d the media do? Ohio went 7-6, including a Potato Bowl win. Miami ended up beating Central Michigan in the conference championship game. Miami was picked to finish second in the MAC East Division. Central Michigan, meanwhile, was picked to finish last in the West,
2018
THE HEADLINE: Ohio State announces dismissal of WRs coach Zach Smith
THE SYNOPSIS: The dismissal came shortly after details of a third domestic violence incident involving the assistant emerged.
2017
THE HEADLINE: Chad Morris, Derek Dooley among betting favorites to be next Ole Miss head coach
THE SYNOPSIS: Matt Luke, the interim coach who ultimately replaced Hugh Freeze full-time, was in the middle of the wagering pack. Three seasons later, Luke was fired by the Rebels.
2015
THE HEADLINE: Braxton Miller’s position switch trims Buckeyes’ QB battle to two
THE SYNOPSIS: Miller’s move to wide receiver left the Ohio State quarterback job in the hands of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.
2013
THE HEADLINE: South Carolina investigating if Jadeveon Clowney spoke with Jay-Z’s agency
THE SYNOPSIS: The verdict? No wrongdoing was found.
2012
THE HEADLINE: Penn State gets fined, postseason ban, scholarship reduction
THE SYNOPSIS: The family of Joe Paterno blasted the sanctions. Penn State said it accepted them to avoid the death penalty. In the end, a significant portion of the punitive measures were rolled back.
2009
THE HEADLINE: Tim Tebow confirms he doesn’t get his freak on; Cronkite rolls over in his grave
THE SYNOPSIS: The former Florida quarterback was asked if he was still a virgin. Yep, one reporter went there. SEC Media Days, y’all!
As has been the case with a couple of other FBS programs this offseason, Virginia Tech is bringing back some familiar names to its extended football staff.
Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced that former football players Corey Fuller (pictured) and Jeron Gouveia-Winslow have rejoined the program. Both ex-Hokies will serve as assistant directors of player personnel at Tech.
“We are excited that Corey and Jeron have returned to Blacksburg to serve as assistant directors of player personnel,” Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente said in a statement. “They both bring the skills and the talent we needed to add to our recruiting efforts. In addition to their vantage point as former Tech players, they also have a keen understanding of the type of individuals who fit our program and can succeed both academically and athletically at Virginia Tech.”
From the school’s release:
A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions in the 2013 NFL Draft, Fuller posted 45 catches for 834 yards (18.5 avg.) with six TDs during his Tech career, in addition to serving as a member of the Tech track and field squad. In 28 career games with the Lions, he caught 18 passes in 28 for 288 yards with one TD. He also spent time on the New Orleans Saints roster in 2016-17. In 2018, he worked as a graduate assistant at Central Michigan on a staff that also included current Tech assistant coach, Darryl Tapp. Fuller is a member of the only family in NFL history to have four brothers all attend the same college and have all four selected in the NFL Draft, joining brothers Vinnie, Kyle and Kendall.
Jeron Gouveia-Winslow played at Tech from 2009-12 and started at whip linebacker his final three seasons under head coach Frank Beamer and defensive coordinator Bud Foster. In 40 career games he posted 80 total tackles, three INTs, three forced fumbles and two passes defensed. He returned an interception for a 24-yard TD in Tech’s 44-33 win over Florida State in the 2010 ACC Championship Game and captained the defense and special teams as a senior in 2012.
Gouveia-Winslow began his coaching career in 2014 at Stone Bridge HS where he was the defensive backs coach, before heading to the University of Hawaii where he was a defensive line intern the following year, where he coached alongside his father, Kurt Gouveia, who earned a pair of Super Bowl rings as a linebacker with Washington. He has been a member of the coaching staff at Brevard College since 2017 where he most recently held the title of assistant head coach/special teams coordinator/safeties coach.
We can officially add Michigan State to the growing list of football programs hitting the workout pause button.
Wednesday evening, MSU announced that it is pausing workouts. Why? Because one staffer tested positive for COVID-19. The program will also delay the next phase of the return allowed by the NCAA as a result.
Below is MSU’s statement on the development:
As Michigan State football prepared for the beginning of the 20-hour week, during which student-athletes and staff would be in larger groups than they had been during the voluntary workouts or the eight-hour weeks, it conducted surveillance COVID-19 testing on all staff members over the weekend, and previously scheduled surveillance COVID-19 testing on student-athletes Wednesday afternoon. Late Wednesday afternoon, after testing on student-athletes had been completed, one staff member received a positive result. Michigan State football will pause workouts and will not begin its 20-hour weeks until it receives the complete results from all surveillance testing.
Michigan State football is the latest but certainly not the first impacted by the pandemic. Or the last, more than likely.
Late last week, Indiana hit the pause button. In the span of a week prior to that, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19. Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus. Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts. June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well. The reason? “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.
All told, more than 10 FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.
Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts. Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).
Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.
When it comes to the offensive line, Temple is on the wrong side of the football transfer portal this time around.
Starting Northern Illinois lineman CJ Perez transferred into the Temple football program in May. Two months later, Jobdariel “J.D.” Gomez announced on Twitter Tuesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer database.
In making the announcement, Gomez revealed that he won’t be playing in 2020. Instead, he’ll work on finishing his degree at Temple before moving on early next year.
“As of today my name is officially in the transfer portal, I no longer will be part of Temple University’s football program & meaning that my recruiting is fully open for January 2021. Where At that time I will be looking for a new program to go to as a grad transfer,” Gomez wrote. “I give thanks to Temple Athletics for everything that it has done for me, all the opportunities that it has presented me and the growth that [it] has helped me achieve.
“From now till the end of the fall semester I will be attending Temple U to finish my [Bachelor’s] degree as well as training and working out on my own. Once again, thank you to everyone that made a positive impact on my athletic career at Temple University.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Gomez was a three-star member of the Temple football Class of 2018 from the junior college ranks. After not seeing the field in his first season with the Owls, Gomez appeared in 12 games in 2019.
Maybe one soon-to-be-former Nevada football player will find his third collegiate home to be a charm?
In August of last year, Kaiden Bennett opted to leave Boise State. Not long after, Bennett joined the Nevada football team. Less than a year later, the quarterback is potentially on the move again as 247Sports.com first reported that Bennett has hit the portal a second time.
In a follow-up conversation with NevadaSportsNet.com, Bennett’s father explained his son’s decision to leave the broncos initially. And why he’s moving on from the Wolf Pack.
“The real reason he left Boise is because I was diagnosed with cancer,” Derek Bennett told the website. “When he entered the portal the first time, he didn’t entertain any other school but Nevada and accepted a walk-on position to be here closer to me and his mom. I have had surgery and am cancer free now, so he would like the opportunity to play in an offense that suits his style of play better. One that has designed QB runs and allows him to use mobility.”
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Bennett was a three-star 2019 signee coming out of high school in California. He didn’t see the field at all this past season.