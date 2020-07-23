The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 23, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Media picks Ohio to win first MAC title in half-century

THE SYNOPSIS: So, how’d the media do? Ohio went 7-6, including a Potato Bowl win. Miami ended up beating Central Michigan in the conference championship game. Miami was picked to finish second in the MAC East Division. Central Michigan, meanwhile, was picked to finish last in the West,

2018

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State announces dismissal of WRs coach Zach Smith

THE SYNOPSIS: The dismissal came shortly after details of a third domestic violence incident involving the assistant emerged.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Chad Morris, Derek Dooley among betting favorites to be next Ole Miss head coach

THE SYNOPSIS: Matt Luke, the interim coach who ultimately replaced Hugh Freeze full-time, was in the middle of the wagering pack. Three seasons later, Luke was fired by the Rebels.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Braxton Miller’s position switch trims Buckeyes’ QB battle to two

THE SYNOPSIS: Miller’s move to wide receiver left the Ohio State quarterback job in the hands of J.T. Barrett and Cardale Jones.

2013

THE HEADLINE: South Carolina investigating if Jadeveon Clowney spoke with Jay-Z’s agency

THE SYNOPSIS: The verdict? No wrongdoing was found.

2012

THE HEADLINE: Penn State gets fined, postseason ban, scholarship reduction

THE SYNOPSIS: The family of Joe Paterno blasted the sanctions. Penn State said it accepted them to avoid the death penalty. In the end, a significant portion of the punitive measures were rolled back.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Tim Tebow confirms he doesn’t get his freak on; Cronkite rolls over in his grave

THE SYNOPSIS: The former Florida quarterback was asked if he was still a virgin. Yep, one reporter went there. SEC Media Days, y’all!