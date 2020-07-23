The coronavirus pandemic has caused FIU to eliminate a rather important position on the Panthers’ football staff.
Nick Stuhlmuller had held the position of recruiting coordinator for FIU football for more than a year. This week, that changed as Stuhlmuller announced on Twitter that his time in that position has ended. In fact, that solo position with the Panthers has been eliminated.
Moving forward, Stuhlmuller noted, cornerbacks coach Bryn Renner will assume his recruiting responsibilities.
“Unfortunately due to the constantly-changing circumstances surrounding the college football landscape my position at FIU has been eliminated,” Stuhlmuller wrote. “While this comes as a shock I can’t help but reflect on the five-plus years of growth I’ve witnessed at FIU. I have nothing but respect and will forever be grateful to Coach Davis for giving me my first opportunity in this business.
“A huge shoutout to the staff and players for the many great memories. Players, just know that I will always be in your corner. From the freshmen to the seniors your futures are bright. Remember anything is possible when you believe in yourself and you believe in your teammates.”
Renner, a former North Carolina quarterback, is entering his fourth season with FIU football. His first two years with the Panthers, Renner served as… recruiting coordinator. In 2019, Renner was promoted to cornerbacks coach. He will retain those duties as well as adding recruiting responsibilities.
FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign. Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.
And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.
Louisiana Tech has made a COVID-induced adjustment to its 2020 football schedule.
Earlier this week, the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced that it will not be playing football in the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prairie View A&M is a member of that conference. And Louisiana Tech was set to face the FCS school on Sept. 19 this season.
With that game nixed, the Bulldogs have already found a replacement. Wednesday, the Conference USA school announced that it will face Houston Baptist on that same September day. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.
Houston Baptist is a member of the Southland Conference. The same day as the Tech game was announced, that FCS league confirmed it is planning on playing a 2020 college football season in the fall. For now, at least.
Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 2019 football campaign. The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.
In seven seasons under Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36. Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level. With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.
If you woke up this morning thinking, “boy, I sure could use me a shot of UConn football scheduling news,” you’re in luck.
Wednesday, UConn announced it had reached agreements on future football games with both Vanderbilt and Georgia State. The Huskies’ matchup with the Commodores is a one-off affair scheduled for October 2, 2021, in Nashville. The agreement with the Panthers, though, is a home-and-home series.
Sept. 9, 2023, the Huskies will travel to Atlanta for the first game of the series. On Nov. 2 of the following season, the Panthers will make the trek to East Hartford.
The 2023 game will mark the first-ever between the programs. UConn and Vanderbilt have met three times previously in football, most recently in 2011. The Commodores own a 2-1 advantage all-time in the mini-series. Those two losses for the Huskies, though, came by a combined seven points.
July 1 of this year, UConn officially became a football independent after years in the Big East/AAC. Prior to that, the program reached an agreement with CBS Sports Network to televise most of its home games through the 2023 season.
Over the past few months, UConn has announced future Power Five matchups with Michigan (2022), North Carolina (2026 and 2027), Syracuse (2022, 2025-27) and Ohio State (2025). The game vs. OSU, incidentally, will pay UConn $1.95 million.
In May, UConn also announced future games with FIU, Temple and Wyoming.
It was a pretty good day personnel-wise for the Florida State football program.
In early June, FSU confirmed the additions of defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones. It was expected that both players, transfers from Mississippi State, would seek immediate-eligibility waivers.
Thursday afternoon, FSU confirmed that Jones (pictured) and Lovett have each been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season. That will leave both players with three years of eligibility remaining. Jones also has a redshirt season to use as well.
“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” first-year Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”
Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.
The past two seasons, Lovett played in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.
Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.
Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019. The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state. Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.
As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played. In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.
The extended Oklahoma football family is mourning the death of one of its own.
Barry Switzer confirmed to KWTV sports director Dean Blevins that John Blake has died at the age of 59. According to the former Oklahoma head football coach, Blake suffered a heart attack while he was out walking. “[H]e’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well,” Switzer told Blevins.
Blake was a defensive lineman for Oklahoma football from 1979-82. The Illinois native was also an assistant coach for the Sooners from 1989-92 before joining Switzer’s Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as defensive line coach. After his stint in the NFL ended in controversy, he was named as the OU head coach in 1996.
“I recruited him out of Sand Springs,” Switzer told Tulsa World. “He played for me and captained for me. He coached for me.
“I was close to John.”
As the head coach in Norman, Blake posted a 12-22 record overall. The Sooners were 7-17 in Big 12 play during Blake’s tenure. Several of his recruits, though, claimed the 2000 national championship under Bob Stoops, who replaced Blake as the Oklahoma head football coach.
After his first and only head job, Blake served as the defensive line coach at Mississippi State (2003) and Nebraska (2004-06). His last job at the collegiate level, as the line coach at North Carolina from 2007-10, ended in controversy as well.
Blake’s first coaching position was as the tight ends and wide receivers coach at Tulsa from 1987-88.