The coronavirus pandemic has caused FIU to eliminate a rather important position on the Panthers’ football staff.

Nick Stuhlmuller had held the position of recruiting coordinator for FIU football for more than a year. This week, that changed as Stuhlmuller announced on Twitter that his time in that position has ended. In fact, that solo position with the Panthers has been eliminated.

Moving forward, Stuhlmuller noted, cornerbacks coach Bryn Renner will assume his recruiting responsibilities.

“Unfortunately due to the constantly-changing circumstances surrounding the college football landscape my position at FIU has been eliminated,” Stuhlmuller wrote. “While this comes as a shock I can’t help but reflect on the five-plus years of growth I’ve witnessed at FIU. I have nothing but respect and will forever be grateful to Coach Davis for giving me my first opportunity in this business.

“A huge shoutout to the staff and players for the many great memories. Players, just know that I will always be in your corner. From the freshmen to the seniors your futures are bright. Remember anything is possible when you believe in yourself and you believe in your teammates.”

These unprecedented times come with tough decisions. I appreciate @FIUCoachDavis and @FIUFootball for the opportunity to impact so many young lives during my time at FIU. I have no doubt in Coach Davis and his staff’s resilience moving forward. I’ll forever be a Panther! #PawsUp pic.twitter.com/mHjZiNPLzI — Nick Stuhlmuller (@NickStuhlmuller) July 22, 2020

Renner, a former North Carolina quarterback, is entering his fourth season with FIU football. His first two years with the Panthers, Renner served as… recruiting coordinator. In 2019, Renner was promoted to cornerbacks coach. He will retain those duties as well as adding recruiting responsibilities.

FIU is coming off a 6-7 2019 football campaign. Included in that was an upset of Miami in late November 30-24, the Panthers’ first-ever win over the Hurricanes.

And the Panthers’ head coach? Former Hurricanes’ coach Butch Davis.