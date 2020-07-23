Florida State football
Two transfers from Mississippi State granted immediate eligibility at Florida State

By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 4:44 PM EDT
It was a pretty good day personnel-wise for the Florida State football program.

In early June, FSU confirmed the additions of defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and defensive back Jarrian Jones.  It was expected that both players, transfers from Mississippi State, would seek immediate-eligibility waivers.

Thursday afternoon, FSU confirmed that Jones (pictured) and Lovett have each been granted a transfer waiver allowing for immediate eligibility in the 2020 season.  That will leave both players with three years of eligibility remaining.  Jones also has a redshirt season to use as well.

“We are fired up for Jarrian and Fabien to have this opportunity to compete this season,” first-year Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. “The entire Florida State family is grateful to the NCAA committee for their time considering these appeals for two great young men. Jarrian and Fabien are tremendous football players who have already had a positive impact on our program, and I’m looking forward to seeing that impact continue to grow.”

Lovett was a three-star 2018 signee. He was rated as the No. 7 player regardless of position in the state of Mississippi.

The past two seasons, Lovett played in 15 games. 13 of those appearances came in 2019. A year ago, the defensive end was credited with 19 tackles, 2½ tackles for loss and a sack.

Because he appeared in four or fewer games in 2018, Lovett was able to take a redshirt for that season.

Jones was a four-star member of the Mississippi State football Class of 2019.  The Mississippi native was the No. 18 safety in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  He was also the No. 13 prospect regardless of position in his home state.  Only three signees in the class that year for MSU were rated higher than Jones.

As a true freshman, Jones started one of the dozen games in which he played.  In those appearances, he was credited with 12 tackles, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery.

Ex-Oklahoma coach John Blake, 59, dies of a heart attack

Oklahoma football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 2:22 PM EDT
The extended Oklahoma football family is mourning the death of one of its own.

Barry Switzer confirmed to KWTV sports director Dean Blevins that John Blake has died at the age of 59.  According to the former Oklahoma head football coach, Blake suffered a heart attack while he was out walking. “[H]e’d lost a lot of weight and was doing well,” Switzer told Blevins.

Blake was a defensive lineman for Oklahoma football from 1979-82.  The Illinois native was also an assistant coach for the Sooners from 1989-92 before joining Switzer’s Dallas Cowboys coaching staff as defensive line coach.  After his stint in the NFL ended in controversy, he was named as the OU head coach in 1996.

“I recruited him out of Sand Springs,” Switzer told Tulsa World. “He played for me and captained for me. He coached for me.

“I was close to John.”

As the head coach in Norman, Blake posted a 12-22 record overall.  The Sooners were 7-17 in Big 12 play during Blake’s tenure.  Several of his recruits, though, claimed the 2000 national championship under Bob Stoops, who replaced Blake as the Oklahoma head football coach.

After his first and only head job, Blake served as the defensive line coach at Mississippi State (2003) and Nebraska (2004-06).  His last job at the collegiate level, as the line coach at North Carolina from 2007-10, ended in controversy as well.

Blake’s first coaching position was as the tight ends and wide receivers coach at Tulsa from 1987-88.

Report: Pac-12 expected to unveil 10-game schedule that kicks off Sept. 19

Pac-12
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 12:12 PM EDT
As all sides look to salvage some semblance of a 2020 college football season, the Pac-12 is getting set to unveil its overhauled slate.  Reportedly.

July 10, the Pac-12 announced that it is eliminating non-conference games this season and going with a conference-only schedule.  That Power Five conference’s move came a day after the Big Ten made a similar announcement.  At the time, it was expected the league would reveal its schedules no later than July 31.

With such a deadline a little over a week away, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News is reporting that the Pac-12 is finalizing its scheduling plans for the 2020 football season. “The official announcement, with weekly matchups, is expected no later than the end of next week,” Wilner wrote.

And what will the schedule look like when it is unveiled?  Again per Wilner, the Pac-12 is expected to go with a 10-game schedule, with each team playing its division opponents and five crossover games.  As a backup plan, a nine-game schedule will be worked up as well.

Instead of Sept. 5, the 2020 season would begin Sept. 19.  There are at least two bye weekends built-in, in case pandemic-related issues force the postponement of any contests.  Additionally, three dates are under consideration for the conference’s championship game: the original date of Dec. 4 in Las Vegas, as well as the following two weekends.

It’s expected that at least the Big Ten will follow a very similar model as the Pac-12’s.  The other Power Five leagues, the ACC, Big 12 and SEC, are also looking at schedules that consist mainly of conference games.  Those conferences, though, are also considering at least one non-conference game.  For example, there are multiple reports that Alabama, which was scheduled to open the 2020 season against USC, could open with BYU, which had its opener against Utah canceled when the Pac-12 went to a conference-only schedule.

The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are expected to announce its plans next week as well.

Ole Miss the new home for Florida transfer WR Dionte Marks

Florida football
By John TaylorJul 23, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
One erstwhile Florida Gators player has already found a new college football home.  And he won’t even have to leave the SEC as part of his move.

Just last week, it was confirmed that Dionte Marks had taken the first step in leaving Florida football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Wednesday, the wide receiver confirmed that he has committed to Ole Miss.

Marks made his announcement on Instagram.

“First and Foremost, I would like to thank the University of Florida for the Amazing opportunity to be [a part] of a fantastic program,” the redshirt freshman wrote. “Also I want to thank everyone who has helped me become a better man from the time of me being there. Coach Mullen, Coach Gonzalez, and all the other coaches including the staff.

“With that Being said I’ll be transferring to The University of Ole Miss. ”

 

Barring a waiver being granted, Marks will have to sit out the 2020 season if he completes his move to the Rebels.  That would then leave the Deland, Fla., product with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Marks was a three-star member of the Florida football Class of 2019.  The receiver’s only other Power Five offers came from Florida State, Nebraska and West Virginia.  FAU and UCF were in the mix as well.

As a true freshman, Marks took a redshirt for the 2019 season.  He did, though, appear in a pair of games, but didn’t produce any stats.

NCAA football oversight asks Board of Governors for time on fall sports

NCAA
Associated PressJul 23, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
The NCAA football oversight committee is asking the association’s Board of Governors to avoid making a decision later this week on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.

A letter dated July 21 was sent by committee chairman Shane Lyons, the West Virginia athletic director, to the board before it meets on Friday. The letter was obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press and first reported on by Yahoo Sports.

“We acknowledge that the path forward will be challenging, and that the virus may ultimately dictate outcomes,” the letter says. “We are simply requesting that the Board of Governors not make an immediate decision on the outcome of fall championships, so that conferences and schools may have ample latitude to continue to evaluate the viability of playing football this fall.”

College sports leaders have warned if conditions across the country did not improve, football and other fall sports will be in jeopardy.

“I get asked every day if college sports will return this fall. The consensus opinion among our health advisers is significant change must occur for that to happen,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said Wednesday while testifying during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing mainly focused on how to allow college athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses.

The board is the NCAA’s highest-ranking governing body, comprised mostly of university presidents representing all three divisions of its nearly 1,300 member schools. Its next official meeting is scheduled for Aug. 4 and Friday’s session is ad hoc.

The board has the power to call off NCAA championship events in fall sports such as soccer, women’s volleyball and lower-division football, including the second tier of Division I known as the Championship Subdivision.

Five FCS conferences have already postponed their football seasons, though among them the Ivy League, Southwestern Athletic Conference and Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference do not participate in the playoffs.

The NCAA has no authority to postpone or cancel specific seasons, a decision that would be up to individual schools or their conferences. But canceling or postponing NCAA championships could increase pressure for conferences to call off sports – including at the top-tier of college football, where Bowl Subdivision conferences are weighing options.

“While experience has shown that the impact of the virus can shift dramatically from week to week, the committee strongly believes that a patient approach to evaluating the possibility of conducting 2020 fall championships will provide the remaining conferences and schools the best opportunity to make deliberate decisions about conducting practices and competition this fall,” the oversight committee wrote.

The FBS conferences control major college football’s postseason, with dozens of bowl games and the four-team College Football Playoff to determine a champion. The NCAA has no role.

The FBS season is scheduled to start around the Labor Day weekend. The prospects of that seem to be dimming after COVID-19 cases surged over the last three weeks in many states.

At the hearing, Emmert also said he is “categorically opposed” to liability waivers some schools have had athletes sign as the return to campus to prepare for their sports seasons.

“It is an inappropriate thing for schools to be doing,” he said.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced they will play only conferences games this season as a way to manage anticipated disruptions from the spread of COVID-19.

Neither conference has released a revised schedule yet. The Southeastern Conference, Big 12 and Atlantic Coast Conference haven’t made any decisions on whether to modify schedules, but expect to provide more clarity by the end of nex week. Modified and truncated schedules could delay the start of the season, buying more time for conditions to improve.

Administrators have said they would like to see how the return of students to campus during August effects the surrounding communities and athletic departments’ ability to keep athletes virus-free.

Now there are questions about how soon colleges and universities will allow students back on campus. Clemson President Jim Clements announced Wednesday that the semester will start online and in-person classes will be delayed four weeks because of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina.