Louisiana Tech has made a COVID-induced adjustment to its 2020 football schedule.

Earlier this week, the Southwest Athletic Conference (SWAC) announced that it will not be playing football in the fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Prairie View A&M is a member of that conference. And Louisiana Tech was set to face the FCS school on Sept. 19 this season.

With that game nixed, the Bulldogs have already found a replacement. Wednesday, the Conference USA school announced that it will face Houston Baptist on that same September day. It will mark the first-ever meeting between the programs.

Houston Baptist is a member of the Southland Conference. The same day as the Tech game was announced, that FCS league confirmed it is planning on playing a 2020 college football season in the fall. For now, at least.

Louisiana Tech is coming off a 10-3 2019 football campaign. The 10 wins set a school record as an FBS program. In beating Miami 14-0 in the 2019 Independence Bowl, Tech became the first Group of Five school to shut out a Power Five member in a postseason game.

In seven seasons under Skip Holtz, the Bulldogs have gone 56-36. Those are the most wins for a Bulldogs head coach since Tech moved up to the Div. I-A, now FBS, level. With 151, Joe Aillet holds the school’s all-time record.