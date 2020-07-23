Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If you woke up this morning thinking, “boy, I sure could use me a shot of UConn football scheduling news,” you’re in luck.

Wednesday, UConn announced it had reached agreements on future football games with both Vanderbilt and Georgia State. The Huskies’ matchup with the Commodores is a one-off affair scheduled for October 2, 2021, in Nashville. The agreement with the Panthers, though, is a home-and-home series.

Sept. 9, 2023, the Huskies will travel to Atlanta for the first game of the series. On Nov. 2 of the following season, the Panthers will make the trek to East Hartford.

The 2023 game will mark the first-ever between the programs. UConn and Vanderbilt have met three times previously in football, most recently in 2011. The Commodores own a 2-1 advantage all-time in the mini-series. Those two losses for the Huskies, though, came by a combined seven points.

July 1 of this year, UConn officially became a football independent after years in the Big East/AAC. Prior to that, the program reached an agreement with CBS Sports Network to televise most of its home games through the 2023 season.

Over the past few months, UConn has announced future Power Five matchups with Michigan (2022), North Carolina (2026 and 2027), Syracuse (2022, 2025-27) and Ohio State (2025). The game vs. OSU, incidentally, will pay UConn $1.95 million.

In May, UConn also announced future games with FIU, Temple and Wyoming.