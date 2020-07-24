Michigan State football
Getty Images

Michigan State quarantines entire football team after second staffer and a player test positive for COVID-19

By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the 2020 college football season kicks off — if there is a 2020 college football season — Michigan State could find itself lagging behind when it comes to prep work.

Wednesday, Michigan State announced it was suspending football workouts after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.  Two days later, MSU announced that a second staffer and a player have tested positive as well.  As a result, the program has decided to quartine or isolate the entire football team for a period of 14 days.

Two weeks from today is Aug. 7, the date in which the NCAA is allowing summer camps to kick off.  Today, however, was the date in which The Association allows meetings and walk-throughs to commence.  In this latest phase, coaches are permitted to work directly with their players.

Suffice to say, Michigan State will be behind the other Big Ten football teams when camp opens early next month.

“As part of the athletic department’s return-to-campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19,” the school stated. “The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed base upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.”

Michigan State is the latest football program impacted by the virus.

Two weeks ago, Indiana hit the pause button.  In the span of a week prior to that, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All told, more than a dozen FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.

Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.

USC, four-star 2020 signee Jack Yary reportedly part ways; TE could be headed to Washington next

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One USC football player’s time with the Trojans didn’t last long.  At all.

In February, Jack Yary signed on as part of the 2020 recruiting class for USC football.  Five months later, SI.com, citing multiple sources, is reporting that Yary and the Trojans are parting ways.  No specific reason for the impending divorce was given.

At this point, it’s unclear if Yary will enter the NCAA transfer database.  If he does, however…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

It also appears that, even if Yary enters the portal, it won’t be a long stay.  A photo, posted as part of Yary’s Instagram story, has been making the rounds of Yary in a Washington uniform.  And there’s this, from 247Sports.com:

The latest we heard is Yary is he’s now taking a summer school class and if all goes well, the path will be cleared for him to enroll at Washington in September.

Yary was a four-star member of the most recent recruiting cycle for the Trojans.  The California native was rated as the No. 31 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State.  He was also the No. 10 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  Yary’s addition helped take a little of the sting out of what was a historically bad Early Signing Period for USC football.

USC was one of two finalists for Yary’s Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.  The other?  Washington, of course.

Yary, incidentally, is the son of former USC legend and College Football and Professional Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary.

Justin Fields, Chuba Hubbard headline Maxwell Award preseason watch list

Maxwell Award
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 2:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

#WatchListSZN continues unabated, with the Maxwell Award next up on the preseason junket.

Friday morning, the Maxwell Award announced its preseason watch list consisting of 90 college football players from across the country.  Presently annually to the Collegiate Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award is one of the oldest and most prestigious in the sport.

None of the three finalists from a year ago, LSU quarterback and 2019 winner Joe Burrow, Ohio State defensive end Chase Young and Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts, are on this year’s watch list.  Burrow and Young, incidentally, went 1-2 in the 2020 NFL Draft.  There are, however, six semifinalists from a year ago.

The Big Ten leads all conferences with 15 watch listers, followed by the ACC (14) and SEC (13).  The AAC and Mountain West, with nine apiece, have the most for Group of Five leagues.  And the other Power Fives?  The Pac-12 posted eight, the Big 12 seven.

Four individual schools, Alabama, Indiana, Louisville and Memphis, had three players apiece on the preseason watch list.  Another 11 have two each: Auburn, Boise State, Clemson, Florida State, LSU, Minnesota, Mississippi State, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State and SMU.

Below is the complete preseason watch list for the 2020 Maxwell Award.

Atlanta kickoff series organizer: no fans, no games in Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Atlanta
Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
1 Comment

There is no room for negotiation on one key point as Atlanta organizers consider multiple contingency plans for three season-opening games during the coronavirus pandemic: Without fans, the games can’t be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl president Gary Stokan, whose organization is making plans for the Florida State-West Virginia, Georgia-Virginia and North Carolina-Auburn kickoff games, says fans must be allowed for the games to be played at the neutral site.

“If there are no fans allowed in the stadium, then we can’t do these games primarily because we only exist in our budget on ticket revenue and sponsor revenues,” Stokan told The Associated Press on Thursday. “All the TV monies are negotiated in a conference package. That money all goes to the conference.”

The Florida State-West Virginia game is scheduled for Sept. 5, followed by Georgia-Virginia on Sept. 7 and North Carolina-Auburn on Sept. 12.

This is the first year Stokan’s committee has planned three kickoff games on the neutral site field. The committee stages the Peach Bowl, part of the College Football Playoff.

Stokan is awaiting decisions from the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and the Big 12 on plans for the 2020 season. Those plans could be announced by the end of the month.

If the leagues rule out nonconference games, as already announced by the Big Ten and Pac-12, the kickoff games would not be played.

One or more of the kickoff games also might not survive if the leagues decide on “plus-one” plans to play conference games and one non-conference game. That plan would protect such rivalry games as Georgia Tech-Georgia and Florida State-Florida but might not leave room for the nonconference kickoff game.

The coronavirus pandemic already has led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 300 Division I games.

The season could be pushed back one month or to the spring.

Stokan says he has assurances that dates will be found at Mercedes-Benz Stadium if the games are rescheduled for later dates.

The NFL’s Atlanta Falcons told season ticket holders this week they plan to have 10,000 to 20,000 fans at their home games this season at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The team plans to leave 50,000 or more seats open to achieve necessary social distancing.

The stadium can be configured for 75,000 fans for college football.

Stokan says his committee is devising a plan with Ticketmaster “on software that would allow us to use the social distancing mechanism of six feet that would allow us to stay safe.”

Stokan says he has been told the conferences are studying the impacts of players returning to workouts at college facilities, students returning to campuses and professional sports returning to competition. It may be difficult for the conferences to have as much information as is needed to make the decision by the end of July to have games in September.

Most professional sports initially returned without fans. NASCAR has allowed some fans in its recent races.

Stokan said it will be more expensive to stage the games “because everybody is going to have to wear a mask.” He said adding expenses while cutting revenue is “a bad way to run a budget.”

Stokan said the latest guidance from Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp clears the way for fans to attend with proper social distancing – if the conferences and schools agree.

With no fans, the only option may be to stage the kickoff games on campus sites.

“We’d have to go back to the teams and say we financially can’t do this,” Stokan said.

Report: Notre Dame would be eligible to play in ACC championship game this season

Notre Dame
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT
7 Comments

Football-independent Notre Dame in a conference title game?  That actually could be a thing in 2020.

Since 2014, Notre Dame football and the ACC have had a scheduling relationship that sees the Fighting Irish face at least five teams from that conference each season.  In 2017, the two sides released future schedules through the 2037 season.  The university is also an ACC member in other sports as well.  So, yes, there is an extensive relationship between the two.

This week, the ACC is expected to finalize its plans — or, at least, its next step — for fall sports, including football.  According to Stadium.com‘s Brett McMurphy, the top scheduling model the conference is considering is 10 league games plus one non-conference game.  That would open the door for rivalries such as Clemson-South Carolina and Georgia Tech-Georgia to be played.

McMurphy also notes, though, that “[i]n this format if Notre Dame plays 10 ACC teams, results would count in ACC standings.” And, according to David Teel of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Notre Dame would be eligible for a spot in the ACC championship game.  According to the former report, it’s unclear if the Fighting Irish could earn the ACC’s Orange Bowl bid as that conference’s champion if they knock off Clemson win the league title.

All of this is pending the approval of the conference’s presidents and chancellors, of course.

Notre Dame has never played in a conference championship game since it began playing the sport way back in 1887.  Why?  Because the Fighting Irish have been a football independent for every one of those 133 seasons.

Because of the decisions by the Big Ten and Pac-12 to go to a schedule that consists only of conference games, Notre Dame has already seen three of its 12 regular-season games canceled (Wisconsin, Stanford, USC).  Six of their 2020 games, though, are already with teams from the ACC: Wake Forest, Pitt, Duke, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Louisville.  They also have a game against an SEC foe in Arkansas.

Notre Dame was scheduled to open the 2020 season against Navy in Ireland Aug. 29.  However, that rivalry matchup has been moved to Annapolis and will be played either Sept. 5 or Sept. 6.  Under the reported ACC schedule model, that rivalry game would be able to take place.