For the second time this week, Nevada has seen its football roster take a hit.

First, quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who was a transfer from Bosie State, opted to leave the Nevada football team as well. A couple of days later, 247Sports.com reported that Daylon Johnson is now in the NCAA transfer database. A Nevada football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Wolf Pack. As a graduate transfer, the Texas native will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020. This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Johnson didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the Wolf Pack, taking a redshirt as a true freshman and missing the entire 2017 season due to injury. The past two seasons, Johnson appeared in a combined 14 games. After playing in five games in 2019, the defensive back suffered a season-ending injury.

Nevada has won a combined 15 games the past two seasons. That’s the program’s most in back-to-back seasons since winning 20 in 2010-11. In March, Jay Norvell was rewarded with a new five-year contract.