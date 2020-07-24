Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

One USC football player’s time with the Trojans didn’t last long. At all.

In February, Jack Yary signed on as part of the 2020 recruiting class for USC football. Five months later, SI.com, citing multiple sources, is reporting that Yary and the Trojans are parting ways. No specific reason for the impending divorce was given.

At this point, it’s unclear if Yary will enter the NCAA transfer database. If he does, however…

It also appears that, even if Yary enters the portal, it won’t be a long stay. A photo, posted as part of Yary’s Instagram story, has been making the rounds of Yary in a Washington uniform. And there’s this, from 247Sports.com:

The latest we heard is Yary is he’s now taking a summer school class and if all goes well, the path will be cleared for him to enroll at Washington in September.

Yary was a four-star member of the most recent recruiting cycle for the Trojans. The California native was rated as the No. 31 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State. He was also the No. 10 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite. Yary’s addition helped take a little of the sting out of what was a historically bad Early Signing Period for USC football.

USC was one of two finalists for Yary’s Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent. The other? Washington, of course.

Yary, incidentally, is the son of former USC legend and College Football and Professional Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary.