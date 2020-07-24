Virginia Tech football
Getty Images

Virginia Tech RB J’wan Evans tweets move into transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:50 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time in a month, Virginia Tech is losing a football player to the transfer portal.

In mid-June, suspended defensive end Jaevon Becton entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  This week, running back J’wan Evans took the first step in leaving Virginia Tech football by making his way to the portal.

Evans made his announcement on Twitter.

“I am extremely thankful to the Virginia Tech football program for the last year,” the back wrote. “I was able to learn under a great coaching staff and develop my game tremendously on the field and in the weight room.  Virginia Tech will always hold a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, I am looking for a new home and entering the transfer portal.  I am eager to begin the next chapter of my football career where I can continue to make my dreams a reality.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Evans didn’t see any action as a true freshman this past season for the Hokies.  It’s expected the Philadelphia product will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.

Nevada sees second Wolf Pack player this week enter transfer portal

Nevada football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 10:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the second time this week, Nevada has seen its football roster take a hit.

First, quarterback Kaiden Bennett, who was a transfer from Bosie State, opted to leave the Nevada football team as well. A couple of days later, 247Sports.com reported that Daylon Johnson is now in the NCAA transfer database.  A Nevada football official subsequently confirmed that the defensive back is in the portal.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Johnson was a two-star member of the Class of 2016 for the Wolf Pack.  As a graduate transfer, the Texas native will be eligible to play immediately at another FBS school in 2020.  This coming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.

Johnson didn’t play at all his first two seasons with the Wolf Pack, taking a redshirt as a true freshman and missing the entire 2017 season due to injury.  The past two seasons, Johnson appeared in a combined 14 games.  After playing in five games in 2019, the defensive back suffered a season-ending injury.

Nevada has won a combined 15 games the past two seasons.  That’s the program’s most in back-to-back seasons since winning 20 in 2010-11.  In March, Jay Norvell was rewarded with a new five-year contract.

NCAA delays decision on fall sports championships until at least August; FBS conferences breathe a sigh of relief — for now

NCAA
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

FBS programs, particularly those in the Power Five, got exactly what they wanted from the NCAA.  For now, at least.

The NCAA Board of Governors, as expected, held a meeting Friday.  Last week, the football oversight committee sent a letter asking the ultimate decision-makers to avoid making one on whether to conduct fall championships as college sports tries to find a path to play through the pandemic.  While not directly impacting the highest level of college football — the NCAA has no oversight on the postseason, including playoffs — nixing of the championships in other fall sports would’ve put pressure on Power Fives, in particular, to cancel their seasons as well.

Friday, though, the NCAA announced that it will not postpone championships for any fall sports.  Instead, the discussions will continue on into August.

Below is a statement attributed to NCAA president Mark Emmert.

Today the Board of Governors and I agreed that we must continue to thoughtfully and aggressively monitor health conditions around the country and the implementation of the COVID-19 guidelines we issued last week.

The health and well-being of college athletes is the highest priority in deciding whether to proceed with our 22 NCAA championships beginning in late November.  We all remain deeply concerned about the infection trend lines we see.  It is clear that the format of our championships will have to change if they are to be conducted in a safe and fair manner.

We discussed other complexities in addition to the health and safety impacts, to include team availability, travel limitations and various local and state restrictions.  We will continue our discussions in August.

The next scheduled meeting of the Board of Governors is set for Aug. 4.  By that time, most of the Power Fives, with perhaps the exception of the Big 12, will have made some type of scheduling decisions.  In fact, the Big Ten and Pac-12 have already gone to conference-only schedules.  The ACC and SEC are expected to unveil their plans at some point next week.

USC, four-star 2020 signee Jack Yary reportedly part ways; TE could be headed to Washington next

USC football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One USC football player’s time with the Trojans didn’t last long.  At all.

In February, Jack Yary signed on as part of the 2020 recruiting class for USC football.  Five months later, SI.com, citing multiple sources, is reporting that Yary and the Trojans are parting ways.  No specific reason for the impending divorce was given.

At this point, it’s unclear if Yary will enter the NCAA transfer database.  If he does, however…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

It also appears that, even if Yary enters the portal, it won’t be a long stay.  A photo, posted as part of Yary’s Instagram story, has been making the rounds of Yary in a Washington uniform.  And there’s this, from 247Sports.com:

The latest we heard is Yary is he’s now taking a summer school class and if all goes well, the path will be cleared for him to enroll at Washington in September.

Yary was a four-star member of the most recent recruiting cycle for the Trojans.  The California native was rated as the No. 31 recruit regardless of position in the Golden State.  He was also the No. 10 tight end in the country on the 247Sports.com composite.  Yary’s addition helped take a little of the sting out of what was a historically bad Early Signing Period for USC football.

USC was one of two finalists for Yary’s Herbie Hancock on a National Letter of Intent.  The other?  Washington, of course.

Yary, incidentally, is the son of former USC legend and College Football and Professional Football Hall of Famer Ron Yary.

Michigan State quarantines entire football team after second staffer and a player test positive for COVID-19

Michigan State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 24, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT
Leave a comment

When the 2020 college football season kicks off — if there is a 2020 college football season — Michigan State could find itself lagging behind when it comes to prep work.

Wednesday, Michigan State announced it was suspending football workouts after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.  Two days later, MSU announced that a second staffer and a player have tested positive as well.  As a result, the program has decided to quartine or isolate the entire football team for a period of 14 days.

Two weeks from today is Aug. 7, the date in which the NCAA is allowing summer camps to kick off.  Today, however, was the date in which The Association allows meetings and walk-throughs to commence.  In this latest phase, coaches are permitted to work directly with their players.

Suffice to say, Michigan State will be behind the other Big Ten football teams when camp opens early next month.

“As part of the athletic department’s return-to-campus policy, student-athletes quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19,” the school stated. “The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed base upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.”

Michigan State is the latest football program impacted by the virus.

Two weeks ago, Indiana hit the pause button.  In the span of a week prior to that, Ohio State , Maryland and North Carolina confirmed they were putting a temporary halt to voluntary workouts because of the results of recent COVID-19 testing among its student-athletes. July 3, Kansas became yet another FBS program to pause voluntary workouts after 12 players tested positive for COVID-19.  Earlier in that same week, Arizona announced that it was pausing its phased return of student-athletes to campus.  Prior to that, eight individuals connected to the Boise State football program tested positive, forcing the school to temporarily scuttle workouts.  June 20, K-State announced that it is pausing all voluntary workouts as well.  The reason?  “[A] total of 14 student-athletes have tested positive for active COVID-19 following PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing of more than 130 student-athletes.” The weekend before that, Houston decided to put a halt to voluntary on-campus workouts after six symptomatic UH student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19.

All told, more than a dozen FBS schools have hit the coronavirus-related pause button.

Other programs had seen a high number of players test positive but continued workouts.  Among those are Clemson (37 players tested positive), LSU (30 players quarantined), Texas (13 confirmed positives for football players) and Texas Tech (23 positives for players/staffers).

Oklahoma, meanwhile, is down to zero active cases.