Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a month, Virginia Tech is losing a football player to the transfer portal.

In mid-June, suspended defensive end Jaevon Becton entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. This week, running back J’wan Evans took the first step in leaving Virginia Tech football by making his way to the portal.

Evans made his announcement on Twitter.

“I am extremely thankful to the Virginia Tech football program for the last year,” the back wrote. “I was able to learn under a great coaching staff and develop my game tremendously on the field and in the weight room. Virginia Tech will always hold a special place in my heart.

“With that being said, I am looking for a new home and entering the transfer portal. I am eager to begin the next chapter of my football career where I can continue to make my dreams a reality.”

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Evans didn’t see any action as a true freshman this past season for the Hokies. It’s expected the Philadelphia product will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility starting in 2021.