I’m thinking this FCS addition to Ye Olde Transfer Portal might draw a bit of attention. Or a wee bit more than that.

Earlier this month, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) confirmed that it had suspended football as well as other fall sports seasons. Because of that decision, it was expected that players from that FCS conference could look to transfer.

Late this past week, that process started. According to 247Sports.com, South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. First, let’s get our standard spiel out of the way…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

With that said, Perry would be leaving the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.

At South Carolina State this past season, the North Carolina native accounted for 14½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. In a loss to USF, Perry was credited with three tackles, one of which went for a loss.