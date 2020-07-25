This story involving a Texas football player got lost in the shuffle last weekend, but I thought it merited a mention. If for nothing more than the message it sends to other student-athletes — and anyone reading it — about the importance of mental health.

Kobe Boyce was a three-star signee for Texas football in 2017. After redshirting as a true freshman, Boyce played in 19 games the past two seasons. In a baker’s dozen appearances a year ago, the defensive back started four games. Entering summer, Boyce was again expected to be a significant contributor for the Longhorns in the secondary.

On Twitter last Saturday, however, Boyce announced that he is stepping away from the sport. Why? To focus on his mental health and “work on myself” after battling depression the past few years.

For a few years now I have been battling depression and I let all of my emotions [build-up] and it wasn’t a good feeling. I used to be scared of discussing this and kept it all to myself and anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone. You are not alone. Everyone is struggling with something in life especially in these times. Take care of yourself and your mental health because you won’t be able to operate in anything you do if your head is not in the right place. That’s where I felt I was and I am going to be taking a step away from football and work on myself. I would like to thank all of my teammates, coaches, friends, and family of course for being with me on this journey. It wasn’t what I expected but I definitely learned a lot about myself and learned some valuable life lessons in this time. I will continue as a student at the University of Texas and will continue on the journey of getting my degree. This decision wasn’t easy to make but I feel like it was much needed. I appreciate the fans and all the support that you have shown me in the years from a recruit now. I will always be a Longhorn and I hope you guys can bring back a Big 12 Championship and a Natty. Love you all and I’m excited for my new journey.

Texas DB Kobe Boyce announces he's stepping away from the sport for his mental well-being: https://t.co/ji9W4kXObp — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) July 18, 2020

If nothing else, “anyone who is going through the same thing please talk to someone” are words that should be heeded by anyone going through what Boyce is.

“You are not alone.”

Amen, Mr. Boyce. If your message helps just one person, it was well worth sharing. Even if it was a bit delayed on our end.