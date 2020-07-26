Kansas added Southern Illinois to open its football season in just over a month. The game, however, might not be played.
The revision came after New Hampshire backed out of the game Sept. 5 because of the Colonial Athletic Conference’s decision to suspend fall sports due to COVID-19.
The Jayhawks and Salukis will play for the fourth time on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium.
Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Saturday the school wanted to look regionally for an opponent and that whatever school was chosen had to adhere to Big 12 testing protocols once they have been set.
“I am thankful to the University of Kansas administration for working with us to schedule a Week Zero game in Lawrence to open up the 2020 football season,” SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. “After losing the opportunity to play at Wisconsin, I’m thrilled to be able to share the news with our student-athletes and fans that we again have a complete schedule.”
Whether the game actually takes place has yet to be determined. The Salukis play in the Missouri Valley, whose own school presidents are expected to address their football season in the coming week.
Other leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision, such as the Ivy and MEAC, have canceled fall football. And some of the power leagues, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have decided against playing nonconference games.
For the second time in a week, Texas A&M has seen a football player enter the portal. This time, though, it’s with a familial twist.
This past Monday, touted 202018 signee Tank Jenkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Friday, it was reported that James Foster has decided to leave the Texas A&M football team. Or, at least, explore the possibility of leaving the Aggies.
Foster and Jenkins, it should be noted, are cousins.
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
Foster was a four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018. The Montgomery, Ala., prospect was the No. 10 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State. He was also the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country.
His true freshman season, Foster took a redshirt. As the No. 3 quarterback a year ago, Foster appeared in four games. In those four appearances, he completed two of his five passes for 25 yards. He also accounted for another 17 yards on a pair of carries.
As is the case with his cousin, Foster will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.
If this commit puts in half the collegiate career Aaron Donald did, Pitt would be ecstatic. To say the least.
A senior at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Elliot Donald is a four-star 2021 prospect. Late this past week, the defensive lineman opted to stay close to home as Donald announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Pitt Panthers.
And, yes, Donald is related to Aaron Donald. Specifically, the former Pitt All-American is the recruit’s uncle.
The younger Donald is rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country. He’s also the No. 6 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania regardless of position. Of the 17 that currently make up Pitt’s class, Donald is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Panthers thus far.
Donald opted for Pitt from a Top Eight that included LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.
As for Donald’s uncle? I think people tend to forget just how dominating Donald was at the collegiate level. In his last three seasons, Donald was credited with 63 tackles for loss (63!!!). A two-time unanimous All-American, Donald won Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski Awards in the same season. Last year, he was a unanimous selection on CFT‘s All-Decade team.
At the NFL level, Donald has been just as dominant. In six seasons with the Los Angeles (nee St. Louis) Rams, Donald has been named first-team All-Pro the past five years. In 2017 and 2018, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
It’s been quite the past few weeks for Kylin Hill.
In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. Last month, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”
In late June, it was confirmed that the state legislature had voted to rid its flag of the Confederate battle emblem. Hil’s tweet, along with pressure from the NCAA, SEC, Conference USA and coaches in the state, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, was credited with providing a powerful push toward a change.
Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Miss., which is roughly a half-hour away from his college football home in Starkville. This past week, Hill was honored in a ceremony during a Columbus City Council meeting that included being given the key to the city. The honor was for the role he played in the flag change.
“Kylin is a courageous young man who did a bold and brave thing,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said. “He shared an emboldened belief held by many Mississippians that a paradigm-shifting change needed to be made. It was time for a new flag.”
“Getting the key to the city, it’s unreal to me,” Hill said. “Everybody that knows me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. The good and the bad. Columbus, Mississippi – that’s what I am. I’m born and raised here. When I retire from football, I’m still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi.”
One member of the Ole Miss football team has found himself a significant legal issue with which to deal.
According to the Oxford Eagle, Sam Williams was arrested Friday morning on one count of sexual battery. That charge is a felony. No details surrounding the arrest and charge have been released.
As a result of the off-field incident, though, Ole Miss confirmed in a statement that the linebacker has been suspended from the football team.
“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” the program stated. “We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”
Williams spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as a Mississippi junior college. He joined the Rebels as a four-star member of their 2019 recruiting class. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Alabama product was rated as the No. 8 junior college recruit in the nation.
In his first season with the Ole Miss football team, Williams started eight of the 12 games in which he played. His six sacks led the team, while his 9½ tackles for loss were good for second.
The Rebels are headed into their first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin.