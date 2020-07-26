Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s been quite the past few weeks for Kylin Hill.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. Last month, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

In late June, it was confirmed that the state legislature had voted to rid its flag of the Confederate battle emblem. Hil’s tweet, along with pressure from the NCAA, SEC, Conference USA and coaches in the state, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, was credited with providing a powerful push toward a change.

Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Miss., which is roughly a half-hour away from his college football home in Starkville. This past week, Hill was honored in a ceremony during a Columbus City Council meeting that included being given the key to the city. The honor was for the role he played in the flag change.

Kylin Hill was presented the key to the city in his hometown of Columbus, Mississippi, tonight. Congratulations, @H_Kylin 👊#HailState🐶 pic.twitter.com/32z1HwrHrG — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) July 22, 2020

“Kylin is a courageous young man who did a bold and brave thing,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said. “He shared an emboldened belief held by many Mississippians that a paradigm-shifting change needed to be made. It was time for a new flag.”

“Getting the key to the city, it’s unreal to me,” Hill said. “Everybody that knows me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. The good and the bad. Columbus, Mississippi – that’s what I am. I’m born and raised here. When I retire from football, I’m still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi.”