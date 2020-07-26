One member of the Ole Miss football team has found himself a significant legal issue with which to deal.
According to the Oxford Eagle, Sam Williams was arrested Friday morning on one count of sexual battery. That charge is a felony. No details surrounding the arrest and charge have been released.
As a result of the off-field incident, though, Ole Miss confirmed in a statement that the linebacker has been suspended from the football team.
“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” the program stated. “We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”
Williams spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as a Mississippi junior college. He joined the Rebels as a four-star member of their 2019 recruiting class. On the 247Sports.com composite, the Alabama product was rated as the No. 8 junior college recruit in the nation.
In his first season with the Ole Miss football team, Williams started eight of the 12 games in which he played. His six sacks led the team, while his 9½ tackles for loss were good for second.
It’s been quite the past few weeks for Kylin Hill.
In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag. Last month, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.
“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯 & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”
In late June, it was confirmed that the state legislature had voted to rid its flag of the Confederate battle emblem. Hil’s tweet, along with pressure from the NCAA, SEC, Conference USA and coaches in the state, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, was credited with providing a powerful push toward a change.
Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Miss., which is roughly a half-hour away from his college football home in Starkville. This past week, Hill was honored in a ceremony during a Columbus City Council meeting that included being given the key to the city. The honor was for the role he played in the flag change.
Kylin Hill was presented the key to the city in his hometown of Columbus, Mississippi, tonight.
“Kylin is a courageous young man who did a bold and brave thing,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said. “He shared an emboldened belief held by many Mississippians that a paradigm-shifting change needed to be made. It was time for a new flag.”
“Getting the key to the city, it’s unreal to me,” Hill said. “Everybody that knows me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. The good and the bad. Columbus, Mississippi – that’s what I am. I’m born and raised here. When I retire from football, I’m still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi.”
College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a headline that read ‘Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks’
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.
That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.
So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.
(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)
I’m thinking this FCS addition to Ye Olde Transfer Portal might draw a bit of attention. Or a wee bit more than that.
Earlier this month, the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) confirmed that it had suspended football as well as other fall sports seasons. Because of that decision, it was expected that players from that FCS conference could look to transfer.
Late this past week, that process started. According to 247Sports.com, South Carolina State’s Roderick Perry has entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. First, let’s get our standard spiel out of the way…
Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.
As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.
NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.
With that said, Perry would be leaving the Bulldogs as a graduate transfer. That would allow him to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season would serve as his final year of eligibility.
At South Carolina State this past season, the North Carolina native accounted for 14½ tackles for loss and 4½ sacks. In a loss to USF, Perry was credited with three tackles, one of which went for a loss.
Oklahoma granted waiver to move opener from Sept. 5 to Aug. 29
Unlike most everybody else, Oklahoma has been looking to start its 2020 football season earlier. That look, as it turns out, has borne fruit.
Oklahoma has been scheduled to open the 2020 college football season at home in Norman against FCS Missouri State Sept. 5. According to a report from earlier this month, however, OU has been looking to move that matchup up a week, to Aug. 29. The FCS school has been amenable to such a move as well.
Saturday, the Sooners confirmed that the NCAA has indeed granted that waiver. The development would potentially give OU byes between their first and second, and second and third games of the season.
The NCAA approved a waiver request from both schools to change the game date to allow them more schedule flexibility in addressing potential issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. OU’s second game of the season is scheduled for Sept. 12 in Norman while its third contest is slated for Sept. 26 at Army in West Point, N.Y.
“If the season is indeed permitted to start as scheduled, the benefit of extra time between games will help our teams manage any variety of possible circumstances that may occur,” said Castiglione. “Our original schedule had an open date between the second and third games, so now we will have a span of five weeks to play three games. It provides us a more gradual approach to safely manage the conditions of these unprecedented times. We’re thankful to Missouri State for their cooperation during this process and to the NCAA for allowing both teams to start the season a week earlier.