Texas A&M football
Texas A&M loses second four-star 2018 signee this week to transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
For the second time in a week, Texas A&M has seen a football player enter the portal.  This time, though, it’s with a familial twist.

This past Monday, touted 202018 signee Tank Jenkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer database.  Friday, it was reported that James Foster has decided to leave the Texas A&M football team.  Or, at least, explore the possibility of leaving the Aggies.

Foster and Jenkins, it should be noted, are cousins.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Foster was a four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018.  The Montgomery, Ala., prospect was the No. 10 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State.  He was also the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

His true freshman season, Foster took a redshirt.  As the No. 3 quarterback a year ago, Foster appeared in four games.  In those four appearances, he completed two of his five passes for 25 yards.  He also accounted for another 17 yards on a pair of carries.

As is the case with his cousin, Foster will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign.  That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.

Four-star 2021 nephew of Pitt legend Aaron Donald commits to Panthers

Aaron Donald
By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
If this commit puts in half the collegiate career Aaron Donald did, Pitt would be ecstatic.  To say the least.

A senior at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh, Elliot Donald is a four-star 2021 prospect.  Late this past week, the defensive lineman opted to stay close to home as Donald announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Pitt Panthers.

And, yes, Donald is related to Aaron Donald.  Specifically, the former Pitt All-American is the recruit’s uncle.

The younger Donald is rated as the No. 9 defensive tackle in the country.  He’s also the No. 6 prospect in the state of Pennsylvania regardless of position.  Of the 17 that currently make up Pitt’s class, Donald is the highest-rated 2021 commit for the Panthers thus far.

Donald opted for Pitt from a Top Eight that included LSU, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M and West Virginia.

As for Donald’s uncle?  I think people tend to forget just how dominating Donald was at the collegiate level.  In his last three seasons, Donald was credited with 63 tackles for loss (63!!!).  A two-time unanimous All-American, Donald won Outland, Lombardi, Bednarik and Nagurski Awards in the same season.  Last year, he was a unanimous selection on CFT‘s All-Decade team.

At the NFL level, Donald has been just as dominant.  In six seasons with the Los Angeles (nee St. Louis) Rams, Donald has been named first-team All-Pro the past five years.  In 2017 and 2018, he was the NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

Kylin Hill honored by hometown his for role in Mississippi changing state flag

Kylin Hill
By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
It’s been quite the past few weeks for Kylin Hill.

In the midst of the tumult across the nation, the calls had been growing louder for the state of Mississippi to replace its stars-and-bars-emblazoned flag.  Last month, one of the top athletes who plays the most popular sport in the state very loudly joined the chorus.

“Either change the flag or I won’t be representing this State anymore 💯  & I meant that,” Mississippi State football player Kylin Hill said in a tweet. “I’m tired.”

In late June, it was confirmed that the state legislature had voted to rid its flag of the Confederate battle emblem.  Hil’s tweet, along with pressure from the NCAA, SEC, Conference USA and coaches in the state, including Mississippi State’s Mike Leach and Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin, was credited with providing a powerful push toward a change.

Hill was born and raised in Columbus, Miss., which is roughly a half-hour away from his college football home in Starkville.  This past week, Hill was honored in a ceremony during a Columbus City Council meeting that included being given the key to the city.  The honor was for the role he played in the flag change.

“Kylin is a courageous young man who did a bold and brave thing,” MSU athletic director John Cohen said. “He shared an emboldened belief held by many Mississippians that a paradigm-shifting change needed to be made. It was time for a new flag.”

“Getting the key to the city, it’s unreal to me,” Hill said. “Everybody that knows me knows I claim Columbus to the fullest. The good and the bad. Columbus, Mississippi – that’s what I am. I’m born and raised here. When I retire from football, I’m still going to be from Columbus, Mississippi.”

Ole Miss LB Sam Williams arrested for felony sexual battery, suspended

Ole Miss football
By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
One member of the Ole Miss football team has found himself a significant legal issue with which to deal.

According to the Oxford Eagle, Sam Williams was arrested Friday morning on one count of sexual battery.  That charge is a felony.  No details surrounding the arrest and charge have been released.

As a result of the off-field incident, though, Ole Miss confirmed in a statement that the linebacker has been suspended from the football team.

“We have suspended Sam Williams indefinitely from all team activities,” the program stated. “We take these charges very seriously and will allow the legal system to run its course before making further determinations on his status in our program.”

Williams spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career as a Mississippi junior college.  He joined the Rebels as a four-star member of their 2019 recruiting class.  On the 247Sports.com composite, the Alabama product was rated as the No. 8 junior college recruit in the nation.

In his first season with the Ole Miss football team, Williams started eight of the 12 games in which he played.  His six sacks led the team, while his 9½ tackles for loss were good for second.

The Rebels are headed into their first season under new head coach Lane Kiffin.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including a headline that read ‘Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks’

college football
By John TaylorJul 26, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
2 Comments

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 26, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: UConn will pay $17 million to leave AAC after 2019 season, be FBS independent
THE SYNOPSIS: The Huskies officially became a football independent July 1 of this year. They had spent the previous 16 seasons as members of the AAC/Big East.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Florida football players involved in confrontation with gambler named Tay Bang that involved airsoft guns, frying pan, rocks
THE SYNOPSIS: Now that is an offseason headline.  College football, y’all!  A couple of those involved were eventually suspended for the 2018 opener.  Against FCS Charleston Southern.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Hugh Freeze makes first public comments since exiting Ole Miss in disgrace
THE SYNOPSIS: “God is good, even in difficult times. Wonderful wife and family, and that’s my priority.” My ongoing comment continues to contain just two words.  Burner.  Phone.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Jim Harbaugh, on rap video criticisms: ‘It’s only uptight white people that didn’t like it’
THE SYNOPSIS: The only proper synopsis for this headline?  A photo, of course.

college football

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD: ‘Rutgers will bring a lot to the table’
THE SYNOPSIS: The only proper synopsis for this headline?  A video clip, of course.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Pat Haden: Lane Kiffin not on any coaching ‘hot seat’
THE SYNOPSIS: Two months later, after a 3-2 start to the season, Kiffin was canned as USC’s head coach.  In an LAX parking lot.

2011

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State bans Terrelle Pryor from program; hello, supplemental draft
THE SYNOPSIS: The Tat-gate character was disassociated from the university for five years.  Four years later, he was allowed to return to Ohio Stadium — as a member of the Cleveland Browns.

2010

THE HEADLINE: Maurice Clarett comes ‘home’ to Ohio State
THE SYNOPSIS: The running back’s road to redemption featured many stops, including returning to Columbus as a student.

2009

THE HEADLINE: Kirk Ferentz gives the OK to whack him with a Louisville Slugger
THE SYNOPSIS: This in reference to the Iowa head coach ever having a Twitter account.  He actually does have one.  Created in April of 2015.  And is private.  And has zero followers and zero accounts he’s following.  So, we’re gonna need a ruling on this whole baseball bat thing.