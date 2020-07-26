Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

For the second time in a week, Texas A&M has seen a football player enter the portal. This time, though, it’s with a familial twist.

This past Monday, touted 202018 signee Tank Jenkins entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. Friday, it was reported that James Foster has decided to leave the Texas A&M football team. Or, at least, explore the possibility of leaving the Aggies.

Foster and Jenkins, it should be noted, are cousins.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Foster was a four-star member of the Texas A&M football Class of 2018. The Montgomery, Ala., prospect was the No. 10 player regardless of position in the Yellowhammer State. He was also the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country.

His true freshman season, Foster took a redshirt. As the No. 3 quarterback a year ago, Foster appeared in four games. In those four appearances, he completed two of his five passes for 25 yards. He also accounted for another 17 yards on a pair of carries.

As is the case with his cousin, Foster will more than likely have to sit out the 2020 campaign. That would then leave him with two years of eligibility to use starting in 2021.