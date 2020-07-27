One erstwhile Alabama football player’s journey through college football is set for another twist.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Scooby Carter confirmed that he will spend the 2020 season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Comunity College. Then, his plan is to return to the Alabama football team. {er the cornerback, said plan has the blessing of Nick Saban.

“I talked to everybody [Friday],” Carter told the website. “They’re really supportive about everything. They talked to the coaches at Gulf Coast and were helping to get everything ready. Me and Coach Saban were getting on the right page.

“If I go there and do everything I’m supposed to and all that, we’ll go from there.”

This was just the latest development for a player who’s seen plenty of them over the past few months.

On his radio show in mid-November, Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t divulge the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No. 11). Not long after, the true freshman corner announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team. In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal. The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay with the Alabama football team. Then, in late February, it was confirmed that Carter’s name was once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.

But wait, there’s more.

In mid-March, Carter was charged with third-degree domestic abuse. Carter’s girlfriend was arrested on the same charge after a verbal altercation turned physical.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas. He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this past season, Carter was credited with one tackle. Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.