One erstwhile member of the Arizona football team is not wasting much time in finding a new collegiate home.
July 15, Tony Fields took the first step in leaving Arizona football by entering the NCAA transfer database. Less than two weeks later, the linebacker took to Twitter to announce he has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three (in alphabetical order): Minnesota, Texas and West Virginia.
Top 3 (no order) pic.twitter.com/blN00jJuA0
— Tony Fields II (@T_Fields1) July 27, 2020
As a graduate transfer, Fields would be eligible to play immediately for either of the three schools in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility. he does, though, have a redshirt season to use if needed.
Whichever school for which Fields opts will be getting a player whose history shows he’ll make a significant impact.
A three-star signee as part of the Arizona football Class of 2017, Fields was rated as the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of Nevada. He played his high school football at Desert Pines in Las Vegas.
Fields started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons. In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors. The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.
Fields was also named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this offseason.