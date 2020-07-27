Auburn football
Getty Images

Auburn adds second MAC transfer this offseason

By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Auburn football has, for whatever reason, gotten its MACtion on this offseason.

Last month, Auburn added Bowling Green State University quarterback Grant Loy to its football roster.  On Twitter this past weekend, Kent State linebacker Nick Curtis announced that he too will transfer to the SEC school.

The move will serve as a quasi return home as Curtis played his high school football in Hoover, Ala.

“Thank you Kent State for the opportunity to play football at the next level,” Curtis wrote. “I will be transferring to Auburn University. #WarEagle”

While you never can tell, given the vagaries of the NCAA’s decisions when it comes to such issues, it’s believed Curtis will have to sit out the 2020 season.  That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he can start using in 2021.

Curtis was a three-star member of the Golden Flashes’ 2019 recruiting class. On the 247Sports.com composite, Curtis was rated as the No. 56 recruit in the state of Alabama regardless of position.  He was the highest-rated signee on the defensive side of the ball for the MAC school this past cycle.  The only signee rated higher was running back Joachim Bangda.

As a true freshman, Curtis played in just one game.  That, though, allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.

Days after quarantining entire team, Michigan State announces 16 players, four staffers tested positive for COVID-19

Michigan State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT
3 Comments

There’s yet another virus-related development for the Michigan State football team.

Last Wednesday, Michigan State announced it was suspending football workouts after one staffer tested positive for COVID-19.  Two days later, MSU announced that a second staffer and a player have tested positive as well.  As a result, the program decided to quartine or isolate the entire football team for a period of 14 days.

Monday, MSU revealed that 16 Spartans players and four staffers have tested positive for COVID-19.  Those 20 individuals include the three previously reported.

Below is Michigan State’s statement on the development:

Michigan State conducted COVID-19 testing on 122 student-athletes the week of July 20-24. Among those testing last week, 16 student-athletes tested positive.

In addition, four athletic department staff members tested positive for COVID-19 last week (July 18-24); staff members were tested both on campus and at off-campus locations.

The two staff members and one student-athlete that tested positive for COVID-19, as previously announced, are included in these overall testing numbers from last week.

All members of the football team are currently in isolation or quarantine, while awaiting completion of a requested 14-day quarantine that began on July 22. As part of the athletic department’s return to campus policy, student-athletes have been asked to quarantine when coming into close contact with an individual who tests positive for COVID-19. The university has designated areas available to house individuals in quarantine as needed based upon the living arrangements for student-athletes.

For the individuals who tested positive, daily check-ins with athletic training staff will continue while the individuals remain in isolation, with additional services provided as directed by the medical and administrative staffs. Further testing and physician follow-up will be required prior to returning to any level of workouts.

The Ingham County Health Department will continue to conduct further contact tracing.

Surveillance testing of football student-athletes will be repeated prior to their clearance to return to workouts; the earliest possible return is Aug. 4 based on the 14-day quarantine.

Since the beginning of June, Michigan State Athletics has conducted more than 600 COVID-19 tests on student-athletes and staff members. There have been a total of 524 tests on student-athletes, with 23 positive results. Since June 15, there have been more than 100 tests on staff members, at locations both on and off campus, with five positive results. Per MSU Athletics policy, student-athletes were required to receive two negative test results before getting cleared to take part in workouts.

Kent State mourns passing of DeVante’ Strickland, the former Golden Flashes LB killed in shooting early Sunday morning

Kent State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
2 Comments

Kent State is the second MAC football program to lose a current or former player to senseless violence.

Earlier this month, Toledo defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed when a verbal altercation outside of a restaurant in the city turned physical.  Early Sunday morning, DeVante’ Strickland was one of two people shot at a party at an Amanda, Ohio, Airbnb.  Strickland, 27 and the father of two small children, died of the gunshot wounds he sustained after being taken to a local hospital.  The other victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

From the Lancaster Eagle Gazette.

Sheriff deputies were investigating a complaint about a loud party when they heard gunshots and found the two victims.

“It was a party with mostly people from Columbus,” Phalen said. “We understand it was at an Airbnb rental. There were a lot of people there, about 30 or 40.”

He said deputies also smelled what they thought was marijuana. Phalen said deputies interviewed 20 or 25 people during the investigation.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

From 2011-15, Strickland was a linebacker on the Kent State football team.  He played in 43 games during his time with the Golden Flashes, starting a combined 13 games in 2012 (seven) and 2013 (six).  The Columbus native graduated from the university in 2015 with a degree in physical education, with an emphasis on coaching.

Our Golden Flashes family is hurting today after the passing of one of our brothers,” a statement from Kent State head football coach Sean Lewis began. “DeVante’ Strickland was a great spirit in the locker room, a great teammate on the field and always looking to help others in the community.

“Our sincerest condolences got out to DeVante’ and his family during these difficult ties, especially his two children who he was a great father to.  DeVante’ will always be a part of our Golden Flashes Football Family.”

Georgia Tech’s Kelton Dawson reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

Georgia Tech football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Georgia Tech football is the latest beneficiary of the rare, but not unheard of, portal reversal.

In early June, it was reported that Kelton Dawson had taken the first step in leaving the Georgia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive lineman subsequently confirmed it on his personal Twitter account.

Below, though, is a portion of the disclaimer we always in every portal post:

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.

And now we see the method as to our redundant madness.  According to 247Sports.com, Dawson has removed his name from the NCAA transfer database.  Interestingly, the pinned tweet on Dawson’s Twitter account remains the one in which he announced his decision to move on from the Georgia Tech football team.  At last, as of this posting it does.

Dawson was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Yellow Jackets.

The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Dawson then appeared in one game in 2018, recording his first career tackle.  A season ago, he started seven of 11 games in which he played.  In that action, he was credited with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Arizona starting LB Tony Fields whittles transfer to-do list to three: Minnesota, Texas, West Virginia

Arizona football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
Leave a comment

One erstwhile member of the Arizona football team is not wasting much time in finding a new collegiate home.

July 15, Tony Fields took the first step in leaving Arizona football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Less than two weeks later, the linebacker took to Twitter to announce he has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three (in alphabetical order): Minnesota, Texas and West Virginia.

As a graduate transfer, Fields would be eligible to play immediately for either of the three schools in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility.  he does, though, have a redshirt season to use if needed.

Whichever school for which Fields opts will be getting a player whose history shows he’ll make a significant impact.

A three-star signee as part of the Arizona football Class of 2017, Fields was rated as the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of Nevada.  He played his high school football at Desert Pines in Las Vegas.

Fields started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons.  In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors.  The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Fields was also named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this offseason.