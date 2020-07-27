Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Auburn football has, for whatever reason, gotten its MACtion on this offseason.

Last month, Auburn added Bowling Green State University quarterback Grant Loy to its football roster. On Twitter this past weekend, Kent State linebacker Nick Curtis announced that he too will transfer to the SEC school.

The move will serve as a quasi return home as Curtis played his high school football in Hoover, Ala.

“Thank you Kent State for the opportunity to play football at the next level,” Curtis wrote. “I will be transferring to Auburn University. #WarEagle”

While you never can tell, given the vagaries of the NCAA’s decisions when it comes to such issues, it’s believed Curtis will have to sit out the 2020 season. That would then leave him with three years of eligibility he can start using in 2021.

Curtis was a three-star member of the Golden Flashes’ 2019 recruiting class. On the 247Sports.com composite, Curtis was rated as the No. 56 recruit in the state of Alabama regardless of position. He was the highest-rated signee on the defensive side of the ball for the MAC school this past cycle. The only signee rated higher was running back Joachim Bangda.

As a true freshman, Curtis played in just one game. That, though, allowed him to take a redshirt for the 2019 campaign.