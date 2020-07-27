Georgia Tech football
Georgia Tech’s Kelton Dawson reverses course, withdraws from transfer portal

By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 2:48 PM EDT
Georgia Tech football is the latest beneficiary of the rare, but not unheard of, portal reversal.

In early June, it was reported that Kelton Dawson had taken the first step in leaving the Georgia Tech football team by entering the NCAA transfer database.  The defensive lineman subsequently confirmed it on his personal Twitter account.

Below, though, is a portion of the disclaimer we always in every portal post:

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school.

And now we see the method as to our redundant madness.  According to 247Sports.com, Dawson has removed his name from the NCAA transfer database.  Interestingly, the pinned tweet on Dawson’s Twitter account remains the one in which he announced his decision to move on from the Georgia Tech football team.  At last, as of this posting it does.

Dawson was a three-star member of the Class of 2017 for the Yellow Jackets.

The lineman took a redshirt as a true freshman.  Dawson then appeared in one game in 2018, recording his first career tackle.  A season ago, he started seven of 11 games in which he played.  In that action, he was credited with 26 tackles, three tackles for loss and a forced fumble.

Kent State mourns passing of DeVante’ Strickland, the former Golden Flashes LB killed in shooting early Sunday morning

Kent State football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 4:26 PM EDT
Kent State is the second MAC football program to lose a current or former player to senseless violence.

Earlier this month, Toledo defensive lineman Jahneil Douglas was shot and killed when a verbal altercation outside of a restaurant in the city turned physical.  Early Sunday morning, DeVante’ Strickland was one of two people shot at a party at an Amanda, Ohio, Airbnb.  Strickland, 27 and the father of two small children, died of the gunshot wounds he sustained after being taken to a local hospital.  The other victim received non-life-threatening injuries.

From the Lancaster Eagle Gazette.

Sheriff deputies were investigating a complaint about a loud party when they heard gunshots and found the two victims.

“It was a party with mostly people from Columbus,” Phalen said. “We understand it was at an Airbnb rental. There were a lot of people there, about 30 or 40.”

He said deputies also smelled what they thought was marijuana. Phalen said deputies interviewed 20 or 25 people during the investigation.

As of yet, no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting.

From 2011-15, Strickland was a linebacker on the Kent State football team.  He played in 43 games during his time with the Golden Flashes, starting a combined 13 games in 2012 (seven) and 2013 (six).  The Columbus native graduated from the university in 2015 with a degree in physical education, with an emphasis on coaching.

Our Golden Flashes family is hurting today after the passing of one of our brothers,” a statement from Kent State head football coach Sean Lewis began. “DeVante’ Strickland was a great spirit in the locker room, a great teammate on the field and always looking to help others in the community.

“Our sincerest condolences got out to DeVante’ and his family during these difficult ties, especially his two children who he was a great father to.  DeVante’ will always be a part of our Golden Flashes Football Family.”

Arizona starting LB Tony Fields whittles transfer to-do list to three: Minnesota, Texas, West Virginia

Arizona football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 1:41 PM EDT
One erstwhile member of the Arizona football team is not wasting much time in finding a new collegiate home.

July 15, Tony Fields took the first step in leaving Arizona football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  Less than two weeks later, the linebacker took to Twitter to announce he has whittled his transfer to-do list down to three (in alphabetical order): Minnesota, Texas and West Virginia.

As a graduate transfer, Fields would be eligible to play immediately for either of the three schools in 2020.  The upcoming season will serve as his final year of collegiate eligibility.  he does, though, have a redshirt season to use if needed.

Whichever school for which Fields opts will be getting a player whose history shows he’ll make a significant impact.

A three-star signee as part of the Arizona football Class of 2017, Fields was rated as the No. 8 recruit regardless of position in the state of Nevada.  He played his high school football at Desert Pines in Las Vegas.

Fields started every game for the Wildcats the past three seasons.  In 2017, he earned Freshman All-American honors.  The Las Vegas product will finish his time with Arizona football with 287 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 8½ sacks, six passes defensed, two interceptions and one forced fumble.

Fields was also named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this offseason.

West Virginia will go with DC-by-committee approach for 2020 season

West Virginia football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT
At least for now, Neal Brown won’t be doing any shakeup of his West Virginia football coaching staff.

Late last month, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning.  A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave.  Shortly thereafter, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown.  In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.”

A subsequent apology from Koenning apparently wasn’t enough as, in the middle of last week, WVU announced that the program and Koenning had mutually agreed to part ways.  Nearly a week later, the Mountaineers “announced that the… defensive coaching staff will share responsibilities by committee for the 2020 season.”

From the program’s release:

Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the defense, and Jahmile Addae will handle the back. Jeff Casteel will coach the outside linebackers, and Dontae Wright will now coach the safeties. Jeff Koonz will coach the inside linebackers and oversee the special teams unit.

“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” Brown said in a statement. “We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability.”

Casteel had returned to the West Virginia football program earlier this year as a defensive analyst.

Former Alabama CB Scooby Carter hopes to play a season at the JUCO level, return to Crimson Tide

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
One erstwhile Alabama football player’s journey through college football is set for another twist.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Scooby Carter confirmed that he will spend the 2020 season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Comunity College.  Then, his plan is to return to the Alabama football team.  {er the cornerback, said plan has the blessing of Nick Saban.

“I talked to everybody [Friday],” Carter told the website. “They’re really supportive about everything. They talked to the coaches at Gulf Coast and were helping to get everything ready. Me and Coach Saban were getting on the right page.

“If I go there and do everything I’m supposed to and all that, we’ll go from there.”

This was just the latest development for a player who’s seen plenty of them over the past few months.

On his radio show in mid-November, Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t divulge the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No. 11).  Not long after, the true freshman corner announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team.  In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal.  The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay with the Alabama football team.  Then, in late February, it was confirmed that Carter’s name was once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.

But wait, there’s more.

In mid-March, Carter was charged with third-degree domestic abuse.  Carter’s girlfriend was arrested on the same charge after a verbal altercation turned physical.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this past season, Carter was credited with one tackle.  Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.