Illinois football
WR Ricky Smalling won’t return to Illinois; two other Fighting Illini away for personal reasons

By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
After a few months of almost nothing but positives on the personnel front, the Illinois football roster has been hit with some attrition.  Some rather significant attrition, it should be noted.

According to the Champaign News-Gazette, Ricky Smalling will not be returning to the Fighting Illini for his senior season.  An Illinois football official confirmed the development. “Details of Smalling’s separation from the team were not revealed,” the News-Gazette wrote.

It’s expected that Smalling will land in the NCAA transfer database, if he hasn’t already.  Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Smalling, the first commit of the Lovie Smith era in Champaign, started 28 of the 30 games in which he played for the Illini.  As a true freshman in 2017 (31-510-2) and then again the following season (33-406-5), Smalling led the team in receiving.  He was on pace to do the same in 2019 before suffering what turned out to be a season-ending knee injury.

In addition to Smalley’s departure, two other senior Illinois football players are not currently with the team.  Running back Ra’Von Bonner and offensive lineman Jake Cerny will not play for the Illini this season because of what was described as personal reasons.  It’s unclear if either player will look to transfer.  Bonner still has a redshirt to use, although Cerny would need to get a sixth season of eligibility to play in 2021 if he indeed sits out this fall.

Bonner has rushed for 822 yards and 10 touchdowns during his three seasons with the Big Ten school.  He would’ve been the team’s leading returning rusher.  Added to the graduations of Reggie Corbin (team-leading 675 yards a season ago) and Dre Bown (584), Bonner’s departure means Jakari Norwood (94) will carry that moniker.

The past three seasons, Cerny has appeared in 25 games.  He started one of those contests, this past season’s Redbox Bowl loss to Cal.

Former Alabama CB Scooby Carter hopes to play a season at the JUCO level, return to Crimson Tide

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 12:34 PM EDT
One erstwhile Alabama football player’s journey through college football is set for another twist.

Speaking to 247Sports.com, Scooby Carter confirmed that he will spend the 2020 season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Comunity College.  Then, his plan is to return to the Alabama football team.  {er the cornerback, said plan has the blessing of Nick Saban.

“I talked to everybody [Friday],” Carter told the website. “They’re really supportive about everything. They talked to the coaches at Gulf Coast and were helping to get everything ready. Me and Coach Saban were getting on the right page.

“If I go there and do everything I’m supposed to and all that, we’ll go from there.”

This was just the latest development for a player who’s seen plenty of them over the past few months.

On his radio show in mid-November, Saban revealed that he had to suspend a player for the Mississippi State game in Starkville because he missed a class, although the head coach didn’t divulge the player’s identity at the time; on the day of the game, it was confirmed that the player in question was Carter (pictured, No. 11).  Not long after, the true freshman corner announced that he was entering his name into the NCAA transfer database.

A month later, Carter’s father revealed that his son had opted to remain at ‘Bama and rejoined the Crimson Tide team. The purported return was preceded by at least one conversation with Saban.

In a late-December update, however, Saban indicated that Carter was still away from the team.  In fact, Carter hadn’t practiced with the team since that initial suspension and, at the time, he was still listed in the portal.  The coach did, though, state that the door remained open for a return.

In mid-January, it was reported that Carter had again pulled his name from the portal, signaling a decision to stay with the Alabama football team.  Then, in late February, it was confirmed that Carter’s name was once again listed in the NCAA transfer database.

But wait, there’s more.

In mid-March, Carter was charged with third-degree domestic abuse.  Carter’s girlfriend was arrested on the same charge after a verbal altercation turned physical.

Carter was a four-star member of the Crimson Tide’ 2019 recruiting class, rated as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and the No. 15 player at any position in the state of Texas.  He was the highest-rated corner signed by the Tide this past cycle.

In three games this past season, Carter was credited with one tackle.  Because he only played in those three games, he can take a redshirt for the 2019 season.

Miami officially names Houston transfer D’Eriq King as starting QB

Miami football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
If there is actually a 2020 season, Miami football will have an experienced man under center.  As has long been expected.

In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt.  One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars.  When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.

By the time the calendar had flipped to 2020, King had transferred into the Miami football program.  For most observers, it was a foregone conclusion that King would be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes.  Monday morning, Miami made it official on its official football Twitter account.

“D’Eriq’s hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position,” Miami head football coach Manny Diaz said in a subsequent statement. “His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We’re excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well.”

His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018.  The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season.  He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.

That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign.  In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.

King beat out the likes of redshirt juniors N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell, redshirt freshman Peyton Matocha and true freshman early enrollee Tyler Van Dyke for the job.  All eyes will now turn to Perry and, especially, Martell to see if either — or both — enter the transfer portal.

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Alabama announcing a contract extension for Nick Saban through the 2025 season

college football
By John TaylorJul 27, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 27, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: Florida, Miami, Arizona, Hawaii open practice as college football begins
THE SYNOPSIS: Sigh.  This year, as laid out by the NCAA, summer camps won’t kick off until Aug. 7.  Walk-throughs and meetings, however, began this past Friday.  So college football has that going for it.  Which is nice.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Alabama announces contract extension for Nick Saban through 2025 season
THE SYNOPSIS: The Nicktator would be 74 at the end of this deal.  The new deal, it should be noted, paid the Alabama head coach just over $8.7 million this past year.  Those types of figures would keep anyone young.

2018

THE HEADLINE: Twice-arrested 2018 signee leaves Florida ‘to better my opportunities’
THE SYNOPSIS: I’d say you’d better your opportunities by not getting arrested.  But that’s just me.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Clay Helton: O.J. Simpson not welcome back at USC
THE SYNOPSIS: Why wouldn’t the Trojans want to welcome back an individual who got away with murder?  Allegedly, of course.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Packers already talking another Wisconsin game at Lambeau Field
THE SYNOPSIS: Another matchup on the Frozen Tundra was indeed scheduled.  Notre Dame-Wisconsin.  Oct. 3 of this season.  In primetime.  Unfortunately, with the Big Ten going to a conference-only slate, that game has been nixed.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Five Big 12 schools pondered Big Ten switch during 2010 realignment
THE SYNOPSIS: Those five, according to a report at the time? Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and Iowa State. The Cornhuskers, obviously, were the only ones to make the B1G move.  The Aggies, of course, moved to the SEC.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Ohio State AD: B1G expansion ‘is about money’
THE SYNOPSIS: And, in other news, water is indeed wet.

2013

THE HEADLINE: Johnny Manziel makes news again for being Johnny Manziel
THE SYNOPSIS: The reason for this Johnny Football headline? Getting booted from a University of Texas frat party.  And throwing a beer.  And wearing a Tim Tebow New York Jets jersey at a different UT frat party. I miss the college football version of JFF.

2012

THE HEADLINE: SMU players claim they were victims of theft… by a prostitute
THE SYNOPSIS: College football in the offseason, y’all!

2011

THE HEADLINE: Boise State? No blue for you!
THE SYNOPSIS: As part of their agreement to join the Mountain West, the Broncos were forced to give up blue uniforms for conference home games.

Kansas swaps out one FCS foe for another for its opener

Kansas football
Associated PressJul 26, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT
Kansas added Southern Illinois to open its football season in just over a month. The game, however, might not be played.

The revision came after New Hampshire backed out of the game Sept. 5 because of the Colonial Athletic Conference’s decision to suspend fall sports due to COVID-19.

The Jayhawks and Salukis will play for the fourth time on Aug. 29 at Memorial Stadium.

Jayhawks athletic director Jeff Long said Saturday the school wanted to look regionally for an opponent and that whatever school was chosen had to adhere to Big 12 testing protocols once they have been set.

“I am thankful to the University of Kansas administration for working with us to schedule a Week Zero game in Lawrence to open up the 2020 football season,” SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. “After losing the opportunity to play at Wisconsin, I’m thrilled to be able to share the news with our student-athletes and fans that we again have a complete schedule.”

Whether the game actually takes place has yet to be determined. The Salukis play in the Missouri Valley, whose own school presidents are expected to address their football season in the coming week.

Other leagues in the Football Championship Subdivision, such as the Ivy and MEAC, have canceled fall football. And some of the power leagues, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have decided against playing nonconference games.