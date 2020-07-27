If there is actually a 2020 season, Miami football will have an experienced man under center. As has long been expected.

In September, D’Eriq King announced that he had decided to voluntarily sideline himself for the remainder of the 2019 season and take a redshirt. One day later, the quarterback indicated he was staying with the Cougars. When November rolled around, however, it was reported that there was little chance King would return to Houston.

By the time the calendar had flipped to 2020, King had transferred into the Miami football program. For most observers, it was a foregone conclusion that King would be the starting quarterback for the Hurricanes. Monday morning, Miami made it official on its official football Twitter account.

The 👑 is ready for the throne. pic.twitter.com/XqjOKMJSJm — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) July 27, 2020

“D’Eriq’s hard work both on and off the field has earned him the starting quarterback position,” Miami head football coach Manny Diaz said in a subsequent statement. “His leadership qualities have been evident since he arrived on campus, continuing through mat drills, spring practice, our virtual meetings and summer activities. We’re excited to see him lead this offense and I know his teammates are excited as well.”

His last full season with the Cougars, King passed for 2,982 yards and 36 touchdowns in 2018. The then-redshirt sophomore threw just six interceptions in 345 attempts that season. He also ran for 674 yards that year and added another 14 touchdowns on the ground.

That season, King became just the third quarterback in FBS history with at least 35 passing touchdowns and 13 rushing in a single campaign. In September of 2019, prior to his decision to sit out the rest of the season, King broke Tim Tebow‘s record by scoring a rushing and passing touchdown in 15 straight games.

King beat out the likes of redshirt juniors N’Kosi Perry and Tate Martell, redshirt freshman Peyton Matocha and true freshman early enrollee Tyler Van Dyke for the job. All eyes will now turn to Perry and, especially, Martell to see if either — or both — enter the transfer portal.