There was scary-sounding news coming out of the Nevada football program this past weekend. Fortunately, though, it appears this story is ticketed for a happy ending.

Linebacker James Fotofili, the Wolf Pack confirmed, was seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident in Sacramento last week. According to a statement from the Nevada football team, the junior “suffered a skull fracture as a result of the incident and has been hospitalized.” Sunday, Fotofili underwent surgery to reduce swelling in his brain.

The good news? “According to his family, the procedure went well and James is on his way to a full recovery,” the program wrote in its statement.

How long Fotofili will remain hospitalized is unclear. It’s also unclear at which point he’ll be able to resume football-related activities.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to help offset Fotopili’s medical bills, the Nevada football player was the victim of a road-rage incident. From the page’s description:

Fotofili, who is a football player for the University of Nevada, was driving home to visit his [brother’s] [gravesite], when he was a victim of terrible road rage accident. When James decided to get out [of] the car to check on his baby boy in the back seat, the same man involved in the road rage drove by and hit him with his car and fled the scene putting James in critical condition.

Thus far, the fund-raising effort has netted more than $20,000 toward its goal of $50,000.

Fotofili was a two-star member of the Nevada football Class of 2018. The past two seasons, he played in a combined 23 games.

Nevada has won a combined 15 games in those two seasons. That’s the program’s most in back-to-back campaigns since winning 20 in 2010-11. In March, Jay Norvell was rewarded with a new five-year contract.