At least for now, Neal Brown won’t be doing any shakeup of his West Virginia football coaching staff.

Late last month, West Virginia football player Kerry Martin penned a lengthy statement that he posted on Twitter in which he alleged the mistreatment of himself and his teammates by WVU assistant Vic Koenning. A short time later, the Mountaineers placed the defensive coordinator on administrative leave. Shortly thereafter, West Virginia released a letter from head football coach Neal Brown. In it, Brown describes himself as “sick about today’s events,” writing that he “first learned about Kerry’s stated concerns via Twitter.”

A subsequent apology from Koenning apparently wasn’t enough as, in the middle of last week, WVU announced that the program and Koenning had mutually agreed to part ways. Nearly a week later, the Mountaineers “announced that the… defensive coaching staff will share responsibilities by committee for the 2020 season.”

From the program’s release:

Jordan Lesley will oversee the front of the defense, and Jahmile Addae will handle the back. Jeff Casteel will coach the outside linebackers, and Dontae Wright will now coach the safeties. Jeff Koonz will coach the inside linebackers and oversee the special teams unit.

“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” Brown said in a statement. “We are promoting Jeff Casteel to an on-the-field position and know he will be a great contributor. We have an outstanding group of defensive coaches, and I have the utmost confidence in their ability.”

Casteel had returned to the West Virginia football program earlier this year as a defensive analyst.