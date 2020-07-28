It was anticipated that some significant news would be coming out of the ACC regarding football this week. Instead, that scheduling can will be kicked down the road. Again.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for football. The Pac-12 announced a similar format the next day. In between, ACC commissioner John Swofford indicated in a statement that he anticipated a decision on football by the conference’s Board of Directors in late July.

Thus, it was expected that an announcement from the ACC on its football schedule would be in the offing in the coming days. Brett McMurphy, however, is reporting that a decision isn’t expected when the board meets Wednesday. Instead, it may wait until after next Tuesday’s rather sizable NCAA meeting.

ACC presidents not expected to make a decision Wednesday on league scheduling format & may wait another week as officials still discussing various scheduling options, sources told @Stadium. Also may wait for next NCAA Board of Governors meeting Aug. 4, source said — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) July 28, 2020

When the ACC ultimately decides on a football scheduling format, it’s expected to include 10 conference games and one out-of-conference matchup. Additionally, there’s a chance that Notre Dame could be considered a member of the conference for one season, making the football independent eligible for the league championship game. The Pac-12 will also reportedly play 10 conference games, albeit without one out of conference.

As for the SEC? They too have been expected to make an announcement at some point this week. Whether they follow the ACC’s lead remains to be seen.

The Big 12, meanwhile, could wait another two weeks or more before it makes a decision.