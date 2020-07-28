The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation. Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life. Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section. Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: No longer enrolled at Alabama, could Eyabi Anoma be in play for Maryland?

THE SYNOPSIS: In the end, the answer was no. The five-star 2018 linebacker ultimately transferred to Houston. In February of this year, however, Anoma was dismissed by UH for violating unspecified team rules. Last month, he announced he was transferring to FCS Tennessee-Martin.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia will miss 2017 season to recover from health issues

THE SYNOPSIS: In January of 2019, Moglia stepped down as head coach. He still, though, maintains “executive authority” over the Chanticleers football program.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Alabama LB Christian Bell announces transfer to Wisconsin

THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly four years later, Bell moved on from Wisconsin to Illinois.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Frank Beamer wants Hokies to stay in-house for a successor

THE SYNOPSIS: That would’ve likely meant long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster. Or even Beamer’s then-assistant — and son — Shane Beamer. In the end, it was Justin Fuente who replaced Beamer after he retired following the 2015 season. Foster stayed on for another four seasons before his own retirement. Shane Beamer, meanwhile, joined the Georgia coaching staff for the 2016 season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Michigan AD says Brady Hoke isn’t on hot seat

THE SYNOPSIS: Hoke was fired less than five months later. In four seasons with the Wolverines, Hoke went 31-20 overall and 18-14 in Big Ten play. After winning 11 games his first season in Ann Arbor, Hoke won nine, seven and five games the last three. In January, he was named as the head coach at San Diego State. For the second time.

2010

THE HEADLINE: 1986 Miami Hurricanes top most-hated list

THE SYNOPSIS: This is for all of sports. Not just college football, mind you. Another Miami squad, the 1990 version, came in at No. 11 of the SI.com Top 25. Others from college football included USC’s 2005 team (15th) and Notre Dame’s 1993 squad (17th).

2009

THE HEADLINE: Another ‘Nippany’ Lion popped for DUI

THE SYNOPSIS: Get it? See what we did there?