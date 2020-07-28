college football
Getty Images

College Football in Coronavirus Quarantine: On this day in CFT history, including Michigan AD proclaiming Brady Hoke wasn’t on the hot seat less than five months before Hoke was fired

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT
Leave a comment

The sports world, including college football, had essentially screeched to a halt in the spring as countries around the world battled the coronavirus pandemic. As such, there was a dearth of college football news as the sport went into a COVID-induced hibernation.  Slowly, though, the game is coming back to life.  Hopefully.

That being said, we thought it might be fun to go back through the CollegeFootballTalk archives that stretch back to 2009 and take a peek at what transpired in the sport on this date.

So, without further ado — ok, one further ado — here’s what happened in college football on July 28, by way of our team of CFT writers both past and present.

(P.S.: If any of our readers have ideas on posts they’d like to read during this college football down-time, leave your suggestions in the comments section.  Mailbag, maybe?)

2019

THE HEADLINE: No longer enrolled at Alabama, could Eyabi Anoma be in play for Maryland?
THE SYNOPSIS: In the end, the answer was no.  The five-star 2018 linebacker ultimately transferred to Houston.  In February of this year, however, Anoma was dismissed by UH for violating unspecified team rules. Last month, he announced he was transferring to FCS Tennessee-Martin.

2017

THE HEADLINE: Coastal Carolina head coach Joe Moglia will miss 2017 season to recover from health issues
THE SYNOPSIS: In January of 2019, Moglia stepped down as head coach.  He still, though, maintains “executive authority” over the Chanticleers football program.

2016

THE HEADLINE: Ex-Alabama LB Christian Bell announces transfer to Wisconsin
THE SYNOPSIS: Nearly four years later, Bell moved on from Wisconsin to Illinois.

2015

THE HEADLINE: Frank Beamer wants Hokies to stay in-house for a successor
THE SYNOPSIS: That would’ve likely meant long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster.  Or even Beamer’s then-assistant — and son  — Shane Beamer.  In the end, it was Justin Fuente who replaced Beamer after he retired following the 2015 season.   Foster stayed on for another four seasons before his own retirement.  Shane Beamer, meanwhile, joined the Georgia coaching staff for the 2016 season.

2014

THE HEADLINE: Michigan AD says Brady Hoke isn’t on hot seat
THE SYNOPSIS: Hoke was fired less than five months later.  In four seasons with the Wolverines, Hoke went 31-20 overall and 18-14 in Big Ten play.  After winning 11 games his first season in Ann Arbor, Hoke won nine, seven and five games the last three.  In January, he was named as the head coach at San Diego State.  For the second time.

2010

THE HEADLINE: 1986 Miami Hurricanes top most-hated list
THE SYNOPSIS: This is for all of sports.  Not just college football, mind you.  Another Miami squad, the 1990 version, came in at No. 11 of the SI.com Top 25.  Others from college football included USC’s 2005 team (15th) and Notre Dame’s 1993 squad (17th).

2009

THE HEADLINE: Another ‘Nippany’ Lion popped for DUI
THE SYNOPSIS: Get it?  See what we did there?

Punter Skyler Delong no longer listed on the Alabama roster

Alabama football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

While Alabama continued its recruiting roll over the weekend, the Crimson Tide football roster has seemingly been hit with a bit of attrition.  A punter, but still.

On the official online Alabama football roster, the name of Skyler Delong is no longer listed.  Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has commented on the punter’s status with Nick Saban‘s squad.

You know where else Delong isn’t listed?  In the NCAA transfer database.  Should that change, though…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Delong was a three-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2018.  The South Carolina product was rated as the No. 4 punter in the country.

As a true freshman, Delong averaged 34.4 yards on 16 punts.  Four of those attempts ended up inside the 20-yard line.  Delong began the 2019 campaign as the Crimson Tide’s primary punter.  That run ended after five games and a 33-yard average on 10 punts.

Delong had been the only scholarship punter on the Alabama football team.  After replacing Delong and averaging 44.7 yards per punt, walk-on Ty Perine is the favorite to win the starting job.  Provided there is a 2020 season, of course.

Iowa State replaces 2020 Iowa game with one vs. Ball State

Iowa State football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Iowa State is getting about the business of revamping its 2020 football schedule.

Earlier this month, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only slate this fall.  That meant that, among others, the Iowa-Iowa State football game would not be played as scheduled.  That Cy-Hawk rivalry game would’ve been played at Kinnick Stadium.

Tuesday, the Cyclones announced it has plugged that particular hole in its schedule.  In twin press releases, both Iowa State and Ball State confirmed that the programs have agreed to a Sept. 12 football game this season.  It will be played at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, with a time to be determined.

The addition of the MAC school means ISU would open the 2020 season with four straight home games.

“I am excited for our players and fans to have eight opportunities to play in Jack Trice Stadium this fall,” ISU athletic director Jamie Pollard said in a statement. “Playing our first four games and six of the opening eight at home should give our team a significant competitive advantage.”

The only previous meeting between the two schools came in 1998, a 17-13 win for ISU.

Ball State was available, incidentally, because of the Big Ten’s scheduling decision as well.  The game against Iowa State replaced one scheduled at Michigan.  They also must find replacements for games against Indiana and Maine.

“Our position in this rapidly-evolving environment has been, and will be, to proactively work to provide student-athletes the best opportunities to compete as we monitor the landscape,” athletic director Beth Goetz said in her statement. “This game fits the bill as a great opportunity. The safety and well-being of our student-athletes remain the priority, however, we want to be strategic in the event that all variables align and football is played.”

UCF loses DB James Tarver to Ye Olde Transfer Portal

UCF football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 11:33 AM EDT
Leave a comment

For at least the fifth time this offseason, but the first time in a couple of months, UCF football has taken a roster hit from the portal.

In early April, tight end Jonathon MacCollister entered the NCAA transfer database.  Very late that same month, defensive lineman Jalen Pinkney did the same. In May, a pair of defensive linemen, Davonchae Bryant (HERE) and Raymond Cutts (HERE).

Fast-forward to late July, and 247Sports.com reported that James Tarver has taken the first step in leaving UCF football by entering the NCAA transfer database.  It’s expected the defensive back will have to sit out the 2020 season if he transfers to another FBS school.  That would leave him with three years of eligibility moving forward.

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Tarver was a three-star member of the UCF football Class of 2019.  His only other FBS offers came from Central Michigan and Southern Miss

As a true freshman, the Jacksonville product appeared in 11 games for the Knights.

UCF is coming off its third-straight double-digit win season. One of those wins was a record-setting Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl win over Marshall.

West Virginia lands commitment from Virginia transfer Ja’Quay Hubbard

West Virginia football
Getty Images
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

West Virginia has added some much-needed help to its football roster.  Whether that will be immediate help remains to be seen.

Late last week, Ja’Quay Hubbard was one of two Virginia football players to enter the NCAA transfer database.  Less than a week later, it was being reported that multiple Power Five schools had already reached out expressing interest in the offensive lineman.  Among those?  Florida, Iowa State, Michigan, Mississippi State, Pitt, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Monday, Hubbard took to Twitter to announce that he has committed to the West Virginia football team.

“Thank you to [head coach Neal Brown] and [offensive line coach Matt Moore] for the opportunity to further my education and be apart of the climb,” the lineman wrote.

Hubbard will not be coming to the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer.  He did indicate to 247Sports.com, though, that he will be seeking a waiver that would grant him immediate eligibility in 2020.

In mid-March, Bronco Mendenhall revealed that Hubbard had decided to leave the Virginia football team.  At the time, the head coach stated that the lineman would be on the move to an unspecified junior college.  Obviously, that will not be the case.

Hubbard was a three-star 2019 signee.  He played in two games as a true freshman, which allowed the lineman to take a redshirt.

Hubbard might not be the only Power Five transfer Brown adds heading into summer camp.  Arizona starting linebacker Tony Fields indicated on Twitter recently that either WVU, Minnesota or Texas will be his next stop.  Unlike Hubbard, Fields is a graduate transfer.