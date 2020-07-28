Florida State football
Florida State dismisses former 5-star RB Khalan Laborn from the team

By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 2:34 PM EDT
UPDATED 4:53 p.m. ET: Subsequent to this report, Florida State confirmed that Khalan Laborn has been dismissed from the football team.  The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

It appears Florida State is getting set to take some pruning shears to its football roster.

According to 247Sports.com, Florida State football is expected to remove Khalan Laborn from its roster at some point Tuesday.  Exactly what the reason is behind the move is unknown, although the website wrote that the running back “has been sidelined before for indiscretions in his time at FSU.”

It should be noted that, as of this posting, Laborn’s name is still listed on the official online roster of the Seminoles.  If/when Laborn is removed from the roster, it’s expected he will enter the NCAA database.  Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Laborn was a five-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2017.  The Virginia Beach, VA, product was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state.  He was also the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country.  Only three signees in the class that year for the Seminoles were rated higher.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Laborn appeared in just two games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury.  This past season, Laborn set career highs with 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns.  He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

His most headline-worthy accomplishment, though, came prior to his time at FSU.  In July of 2016, Laborn committed to Florida State football.  Using a Lamborghini.

Ex-Michigan State, K-State WR Hunter Rison, son of Andre Rison, moving on to fourth college football program

Hunter Rison
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT
Hopefully, Hunter Rison owns stock in U-haul. Or some other moving company.

Rison, the son of former Michigan State star Andre Rison, began his collegiate playing career at MSU before transferring from his dad’s alma mater to Kansas State.  In April of 2019, the younger Rison was arrested for alleged domestic battery and suspended by the K-State football program.  A month later, the wide receiver transferred out of the Big 12 program and ultimately landed at Fullerton College

After one season at the California junior college (36 receptions, 604 yards, seven touchdowns in seven games), Rison is on the move yet again.  On Twitter this past weekend, Hunter Rison announced that he “will be attending Grand Valley State University.” That program plays at the Div. II level of the sport.

“Ready to work. Committed,” the receiver wrote.  At GVSU, Rison will have two years of eligibility with which to use.

Hunter Rison was a four-star 2017 signee, rated as the No. 46 receiver in the country and the No. 9 player at any position in the state of Michigan. As a true freshman, he caught 19 passes for 224 yards. In a September loss to Notre Dame, he set career highs in receptions (four) and receiving yards (73).

At K-State, Rison was forced to sit out the 2019 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.  As for the off-field incident?  Hunter Rison pleaded guilty in June of last year.

ACC reportedly won’t make a decision on football schedule this week

ACC football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 4:56 PM EDT
It was anticipated that some significant news would be coming out of the ACC regarding football this week.  Instead, that scheduling can will be kicked down the road.  Again.

July 9, the Big Ten announced that it would be going to a conference-only schedule for football.  The Pac-12 announced a similar format the next day.  In between, ACC commissioner John Swofford indicated in a statement that he anticipated a decision on football by the conference’s Board of Directors in late July.

Thus, it was expected that an announcement from the ACC on its football schedule would be in the offing in the coming days.  Brett McMurphy, however, is reporting that a decision isn’t expected when the board meets Wednesday.  Instead, it may wait until after next Tuesday’s rather sizable NCAA meeting.

When the ACC ultimately decides on a football scheduling format, it’s expected to include 10 conference games and one out-of-conference matchup.  Additionally, there’s a chance that Notre Dame could be considered a member of the conference for one season, making the football independent eligible for the league championship game.  The Pac-12 will also reportedly play 10 conference games, albeit without one out of conference.

As for the SEC?  They too have been expected to make an announcement at some point this week.  Whether they follow the ACC’s lead remains to be seen.

The Big 12, meanwhile, could wait another two weeks or more before it makes a decision.

Ohio State to limit capacity inside the Horseshoe to 20% if the season is played

Ohio State football
Associated PressJul 28, 2020, 3:09 PM EDT
Ohio State will limit home crowds to about 20,000 and prohibit tailgating if the football season is played this fall.

Fans inside Ohio Stadium will be required to wear masks and observe social distancing to help stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Concessions will be limited.

The traditional “Skull Session” pregame pep rallies at St. John’s Arena will not be held.

Athletic director Gene Smith informed season-ticket holders of the new rules in a letter Tuesday, first reported by Cleveland.com.  From that report:

While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans,” the letter read.

According to the letter, face coverings will be mandatory for all fans in attendance, and physical distancing will be implemented. Tailgating will not be allowed.

The guidelines limit capacity of the 105,000-seat stadium to 20%.

Punter Skyler Delong no longer listed on the Alabama roster

Alabama football
By John TaylorJul 28, 2020, 1:11 PM EDT
While Alabama continued its recruiting roll over the weekend, the Crimson Tide football roster has seemingly been hit with a bit of attrition.  A punter, but still.

On the official online Alabama football roster, the name of Skyler Delong is no longer listed.  Thus far, neither the player nor the football program has commented on the punter’s status with Nick Saban‘s squad.

You know where else Delong isn’t listed?  In the NCAA transfer database.  Should that change, though…

Delong was a three-star member of the Alabama football Class of 2018.  The South Carolina product was rated as the No. 4 punter in the country.

As a true freshman, Delong averaged 34.4 yards on 16 punts.  Four of those attempts ended up inside the 20-yard line.  Delong began the 2019 campaign as the Crimson Tide’s primary punter.  That run ended after five games and a 33-yard average on 10 punts.

Delong had been the only scholarship punter on the Alabama football team.  After replacing Delong and averaging 44.7 yards per punt, walk-on Ty Perine is the favorite to win the starting job.  Provided there is a 2020 season, of course.