UPDATED 4:53 p.m. ET: Subsequent to this report, Florida State confirmed that Khalan Laborn has been dismissed from the football team. The only reason given was an unspecified violation of team rules.

(Below is the initial report, in its entirety.)

It appears Florida State is getting set to take some pruning shears to its football roster.

According to 247Sports.com, Florida State football is expected to remove Khalan Laborn from its roster at some point Tuesday. Exactly what the reason is behind the move is unknown, although the website wrote that the running back “has been sidelined before for indiscretions in his time at FSU.”

It should be noted that, as of this posting, Laborn’s name is still listed on the official online roster of the Seminoles. If/when Laborn is removed from the roster, it’s expected he will enter the NCAA database. Speaking of which…

Now, for what’s seemingly becoming a daily disclaimer when it comes to transfers.

As we’ve stated myriad times in the past, a player can remove his name from the portal and remain at the same school. At this point, though, other programs are permitted to contact a player without receiving permission from his current football program.

NCAA bylaws also permit schools to pull a portal entrant’s scholarship at the end of the semester in which he entered it.

Laborn was a five-star member of the Florida State football Class of 2017. The Virginia Beach, VA, product was rated as the No. 1 player regardless of position in the state. He was also the No. 1 all-purpose back in the country. Only three signees in the class that year for the Seminoles were rated higher.

After redshirting as a true freshman, Laborn appeared in just two games in 2018 before suffering a season-ending injury. This past season, Laborn set career highs with 63 carries for 297 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 66 yards.

His most headline-worthy accomplishment, though, came prior to his time at FSU. In July of 2016, Laborn committed to Florida State football. Using a Lamborghini.